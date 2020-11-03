New restrictive measures further increase economic uncertainty, warns Eurogroup – Executive Digest

The Eurogroup said on Tuesday that the sharp rise in new Covid-19 infections in Europe and the new restrictive measures should further increase “uncertainty” about the eurozone economy and “weigh up” the recovery.

“The recent acceleration in the spread of Covid-19 and the new containment measures have further increased uncertainty and are likely to weigh on the recovery,” said a statement on the structure in which the Eurozone finance ministers, who met today via video conference, said.

During this long-distance call there was then an “in-depth discussion of economic prospects with regard to the current developments of covid-19” in Europe, at which point the structure should be briefed on the evolution of the epidemiological situation by the Director of the European Center for Disease Control, Andrea Ammon.

“The Eurogroup closely monitors the development of the health situation and monitors the economic impact and forecasts,” added the Eurogroup in the press release.

To this end, Eurozone Finance Ministers will continue to “coordinate and vigorously implement at all levels an ambitious economic policy that complements health measures, protects employment and promotes economic recovery across the continent. ”, Ensures the informal forum.

In the latest economic forecast, published last July, the European Commission revised its downward forecasts for the euro area economy this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now estimates a 8.7% decline in gross domestic product (GDP). .

With the introduction of new restrictive measures in Europe – such as lighter new feedlots in France, Belgium and Germany – the decline in GDP could be even stronger and the recovery in the euro area should take longer than expected.

That should be revealed in the next predictions from the Community Executive, which will be released this Thursday.

At today’s meeting, the Eurogroup carried out a “review of measures taken so far” to support European economies as “Europe has responded strongly to the pandemic”.

“Coordinated responses dampened the economic impact of containment measures on citizens and businesses. With the second wave of Covid-19, Europe is now better equipped to withstand the economic consequences, ”argue the finance ministers of the euro area.

“However, the Eurogroup believes it is imperative that budget support continues in each Member State in 2021 given the increased risk of delayed recovery and should also adapt to the evolving situation,” the structure calls for the statement.

Eurozone finance ministers are already recalling the EUR 750 billion replenishment fund approved by European leaders last July, which the European Assembly now has to finally approve, and hope that “the Council and Parliament will arrive will reach an agreement before the end of 2020 ”.

“Today we also underlined the importance of [os Estados-membros da UE] Quickly come up with ambitious recovery and resilience plans and outline a coherent set of reforms, ”he adds.

The Portuguese plan was presented to the European Commission in mid-October. Its priorities are creating social responses with an emphasis on the national health service and housing, and promoting employment through more investment and skills.