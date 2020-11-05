New round. Bezos sells more than 3 billion Amazon shares – Executive Digest

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon, sold more than $ 3 billion in shares in his company this week, according to Securities and Exchange Commission records compiled by OpenInsider.

Bezos has been accelerating the sale of its shares since last year. In August, Bezos released more than $ 3.1 billion in Amazon stock after selling more than $ 4.1 billion in shares in February.

This week’s revenue brings the total in 2020 to more than $ 10.2 billion. That’s a notable jump from 2019, when Bezos sold $ 2.8 billion worth of shares. Messages to ‘CNBC’. The transactions were carried out under a pre-determined trading plan.

Even in the last sale, Bezos still owns more than 53 million shares valued at nearly $ 170 billion, making this businessman the richest person in the world.

Bezos had previously stated that he plans to sell about a billion Amazon shares each year to fund his startup, which is targeted at Space, Blue Origin.

In February, Amazon’s CEO also launched a US $ 10 billion earth fund to combat the effects of climate change that grants scientists, activists and other organizations. Although Bezos has not yet announced the fund’s recipients, The Atlantic said Bezos is required to donate $ 100 million (each) to Nature Conservancy, the Environmental Defense Fund, the Natural Resources Defense Council, and the Global Fund for Wildlife .