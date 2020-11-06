World

New state of emergency enables the requirement of officials and services – politics

November 6, 2020

The state of emergency guide has been published and will apply from Monday for a period of at least 15 days. Government officials can now be asked to assist the public health teams. Covid-19 testing will also become mandatory for access to certain infrastructure, and traffic will be restricted in the riskiest communities. …

November 6, 2020
Photo of il

il

