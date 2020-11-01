New study shows that Donald Trump’s election campaign infected 30,000 more people in the United States with Covid-19

The Donald Trump campaign rallies for the presidency of the United States have sparked more than 30,000 cases of Covid-19 in the country, according to an article published at Stanford University.

The researchers found that 18 rallies that took place between June 20 and September 22, after analyzing Covid-19 data in each state, resulted in 30,000 cases weeks before and after the current US president’s rallies.

“The communities where Trump’s rallies took place paid a heavy price for illness and death,” said B. Douglas Bernheim, Stanford Secretary of Commerce and lead author of the article.

Of the 18 rallies analyzed, only three were closed, according to the survey. Researchers say the rallies could also be linked to 700 deaths recorded in the country.