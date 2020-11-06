New support for companies with $ 1,550 million worldwide – Executive Digest

The new support for business will include global funding of € 1,550 million, of which 750 million will be subsidies for small and medium-sized enterprises, which have been hardest hit by the crisis, the economy minister announced today.

As part of the Apoiar.pt program, 750 million euros have been earmarked worldwide for subsidies for micro and small businesses in the sectors hardest hit by the crisis, such as commerce, culture, accommodation, tourism activities and restaurants. said the Minister for State, Economy and Digital Change, Pedro Siza Vieira, in a press conference.

The measure includes companies with accounting losses of more than 25% that were registered in the first nine months of 2020 and whose tax and contribution-related situation is regulated.

According to the minister, a credit line of EUR 750 million will also be made available to the export industry, with the possibility of converting 20% ​​of the granted credit into non-refundable funds in the event of job retention.

There will also be a € 50 million line of credit for event support companies, Siza Vieira added.