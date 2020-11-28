New Year’s Concert in Vienna probably without audience

The Vienna New Year’s Concert has a long tradition. There is usually a great rush. But this time the event will take place without an audience.

Vienna (dpa) – The traditional Vienna New Year’s Eve concert is likely to take place next year without an audience in the golden hall of the Vienna Music Association due to the crown pandemic.

“So I think there will be a New Year’s concert, but I’m afraid without an audience,” said the Minister of Culture and Vice-Chancellor Werner Kogler of the “Tiroler Tageszeitung”. The Vienna Philharmonic recently pointed out that it would also play in front of empty seats if necessary. On January 1st he will conduct the concert of Maestro Riccardo Muti for the sixth time (79).

The approximately 2,000 New Year’s Eve concert tickets from the beautifully decorated golden hall are in high demand and highly sought after. Tickets cost between 35 and 1200 euros. The live broadcast is also followed by an average of around 50 million viewers in over 90 countries. In Germany the concert can be seen on ZDF.

For many people around the world, the new year begins only with the traditional “Happy New Year” of the Vienna Philharmonic. The dynasty of Austrian Strauss musicians dominates the program with its cheerful and lively songs.