NGS-Based RNA-Sequencing Market New Business Experts Ideas By Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Eurofins Scientific, Illumina

The global NGS based RNA sequencing market is expected to reach US$ 7,984.90 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,414.59 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 19.3% from 2018-2027.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas the market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period. The region is expected to be the fastest growing due to the key factors such as increasing investments by the respective government, growing number of the next generation sequencing workshops and conferences and development done by the companies. In addition, the introduction of the next generation sequencing based RNA sequencing based products by the companies are growing.

Company Profiles

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

F, Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies

BGI

Oxford Nanopre Technologies

Eurofins Scientific

Qiagen

Perkinelmer

On the basis of end user, the NGS-based RNA sequencing market is segmented into research centers and academic & government institutes, hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. In 2018, the research centers segment held a largest market share of 45.0% of the genomics market, by end user. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027. However, the hospitals & clinics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 23.2% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027. This higher growth rate of the segment owing to the providing the references for further researches are likely to propel the growth of the research centers and academic & government institutes segment in the coming future.

The NGS-based RNA sequencing market by product & services is segmented into sequencing platforms and consumables, sample preparation, sequencing services and data analysis, storage and management. In 2018, the sequencing platform & consumables segment held a largest market share of 38.3% of the NGS based RNA sequencing market, by product & services. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to advantage which include quality of the sequence data, robustness and low noise while performing the sequence and others. Furthermore, the sample preparation segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.

The growth in the adoption of the next generation sequencing is rising, recently in few years, next generation sequencing price have reduced greatly. For instance, first whole human genome sequencing cost over US$ 3billion in 2001 and it took approximately 15 years for its completion. However, the costs for the same in recent years has reduces to US$1,000 and the process requires less number of days. The cost of sequencing was approximately US$ 3 billion, which dropped down to US$ 10 million in 2006 and as the development in the technologies as increased the prices of sequencing has decreased to US$ 5,000 in 2012. Major market players such as Illumina and Roche have introduced breakthrough technologies that have enabled in the cost and time reduction in the sequencing. Moreover, the increase in the service provider companies have entered the market and they are offering next generation sequencing in cheaper cost.

NGS-BASED RNA SEQUENCING – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Sample Preparation Method Manual Method Automated Method Workflow Step Library Preparation & Target Enrichment Fragmentation, End Repair & Size Selection Quality Control

Sequencing Services

Sequencing Platform & Consumables

Data Analysis, Storage & Management

By Technology

Sequencing By Synthesis

Nanopore Sequencing

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single-Molecule Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing

By Application

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Precision Medicine

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

