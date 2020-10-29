Nice knife attack kills two. Mayor speaks of “terrorist attack” – world

Two people died and several were injured in a knife attack near a church in the city of Nice, France, this Thursday morning.

According to Sputniknews, the attack occurred near the Notre-Dame Basilica and the suspect has already been arrested by authorities.

The same source said gunshots could be heard in the city center around 9 a.m. (8 a.m. in Lisbon). The city’s mayor, Christian Estrosi, said on the social network Twitter that this would be a terrorist attack.

Doden bij een mesaanval in Nice #France. Burgemeester: “alles wijst op een terreuraanval” pic.twitter.com/De3c634aIg

ALETRE – Assassination attempt à l’intérieur de l’église Notre-Dame à Nice. Plusieurs Personnes sont Blessées Après une Attaque au Couteau. The coups de feu entendus.

Scène de Panique in the city center. Les secours wealthy en nombre sur les lieux (Eric Ciotti). pic.twitter.com/fShL1j2f1X

France: In the first attack in the Notre-Dame à Nice district on the Côte d’Azur, the army is attacked with the Coupé de Feu.

The reports suggest that L’attaque is produced in the cathedral & Qu’il y Aurait Plusieurs Blessés, probably not 1 mort pic.twitter.com/klQrjrMiG1

Je suis sur place avec la @ PoliceNat06 et la @ pmdenice que interpellé l’auteur de l’attaque. Please confirm that you are all ready to participate in a terrorist attack on the Notre-Dame de Nice basilica # Nice06. pic.twitter.com/VmpDqRwzB1

BREAKING – knife attack on the Notre Dame church in Nice. One dead and several injured. pic.twitter.com/EOoQGL2yHG

