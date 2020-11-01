Nine employees and seven elderly people infected with Covid-19 in the social center of the Arcos de Valdevez Society

Nine employees and seven users of the Parish and Social Center of S. Jorge (CPSSJ), Parish Arcos de Valdevez, had a positive result for the new coronavirus, the institution’s management announced on Sunday that it had been decided to “admit all elderly people.” isolate”.

“We decided to treat the situation equally and to isolate all positive and negative aspects. Every elderly person is individual and separate,” said the director of the CPSSJ, Father Belmiro Amorim, Lusa.

The official said he decided to resume screening for covid-19 through rapid tests paid for by the facility on Saturday after “some staff are starting to show symptoms”.

The tests were carried out across the CPSSJ community in the Viana do Castelo district, which employs “more than twenty workers and 19 elderly people”. The results showed 16 positive cases.

“There are nine employees and seven elderly people. Almost all of them are asymptomatic. But we work at home as if they were all infected to prevent as much as possible the spread of the virus that we don’t know how to get here came but unfortunately it came, “said Belmiro Amorim.

The distribution of all the elderly into separate rooms was made possible by the fact that the facility had a new wing awaiting the inauguration of some surfaces.

“They are all in maximum comfort and with a very dedicated team to look after them. We are gathering volunteers to help too,” the official said.

The centre’s emergency plan has been activated and the situation has been communicated to health authorities, added Belmiro Amorim.

