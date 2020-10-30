No job and about to lose their home: the reality of mothers

Approximately 100 families of the Queixadas crew in Cajamar, the metropolitan area of ​​São Paulo, may be displaced in the middle of a pandemic in the next 90 days. The profession was founded in 2019 by unemployed workers, mainly mothers with young children and the elderly, and received a take-back order from the first instance judge Gina Fonseca Corrêa in the last week of September this year.

One of the people who may be homeless during the trial is Cecília Nascimento, 83. A resident of the community since it was founded, she says she sought shelter with the occupation after failing to pay the monthly rising bills.

“It doesn’t work with rent. Because we only get one ‘Salarinho’ and in the end we have to choose between life and food. So it’s very good to live here for me. Because we need living space. “

She’s not the only one claiming that high rental values ​​versus low wages are the number one reason to look for a job. Neuma Salen, an unemployed seamstress, also claims that she currently lives in Queixadas because she can no longer pay rent and feed three children.

Remember: rents in Maceió are rising after news of the displacement of 17,000 people

“Look, I’ve worked a lot as a seamstress and I’ve already raised three kids, practically alone, and it’s difficult, you see? If I pay rent, water and electricity and everything now, I can’t. You have nothing for other things. ”

Threats

The request for repossession came from the Zanotti brothers, who claim ownership of the land as part of an inheritance bequeathed by their father. However, the prosecutors do not have the records proving actual ownership of the property, only records of purchases and sales in the 1970s, which have not been formalized in a notary.

“To take it back, you have to prove that you are in possession. You need to prove you have legitimate ownership right? Because if the property is not yours, how are you going to prove the second element, which is ownership? She didn’t even have a title deed, let alone property. Because the country has been abandoned for at least 17 years, ”says Avanilson Araújo, a lawyer who represents the Queixadas community.

In addition to fear of eviction, residents also suffer threats from the alleged landowners. One of the sisters, Vera Lúcia Zanotti, a well-known “Bolsonarista” in the city, is constantly promoting threats to the community, including missile releases in the area.

“What they do is inhuman. First of all, when most people leave here, they have no place to go. You won’t get any money to pay the rent because people are unemployed. And we know that it will be very difficult to find a job, ”says Vanessa Mendonça, a resident of the occupation and leader of the Luta People’s Movement, which helps organize the occupation.

Zeis

The town hall is also the target of criticism from local residents, as it removed the status of the Special Social Interest Zone (Zeis) from the country shortly after the trial opened. According to this status, the priority use of the area should be social housing.

“This property was delimited as Zeis. However, at the end of the year, during the redesign of the city’s master plan, which took place without the participation of the population, the zoning of the city changed. Exactly in the country of occupation, he lost the status of Zeis, which should have priority for use for social housing, ”explains lawyer Avanilson Araújo.

In response, the City Hall stated that the division of the subdivision was regularly carried out by Supplementary Law 179 with reference to the review of the master plan.

“Now we are working on an appeal to have the hearing null and void. Because the hearing did not allow any evidence of ownership of the property. Second, because we are in the middle of a pandemic. And third, because the alleged owners have no evidence present the property, “he sums up Araújo.

On the coming Sunday (1st) the community organized an act to denounce the eviction and to reverse the judicial decision.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas