“No Land Government Has Authority” – Executive Digest

The general terms and conditions are often accepted without first being read. However, some of these documents may contain surprising statements. This is exactly what is happening to SpaceX’s Starlink project, whose Terms of Use describe Mars as a free planet.

“No terrestrial government has any authority or sovereignty over Mars activities,” states the Elon Musk-led company, which is dedicated to space activity (namely tourism). What SpaceX means is that it does not recognize or obey international law in anything related to Mars.

The company, on the other hand, will be subject to a number of self-governing principles that will be set out in a future Mars Agreement. The Starlink Project Terms of Service were released days after Elon Musk announced plans to create a city on Mars that could support itself. However, there are no dates or deadlines for this goal.

Starlink is a kind of constellation of Internet satellites that took shape last May. Now he is inviting Internet users to take part in a beta test under the motto “Better Than Nothing”. And according to the Inverse website, the terms of use associated with this test contain statements about the freedom of Mars.

“For services that are provided on Mars or on the way to Mars via a spaceship or other colonization ship, the parties recognize Mars as a free planet,” the document says.