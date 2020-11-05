No Time For 007: The Long Wait For James Bond

London (AP) – The wait for the new James Bond movie seems to be no longer bearable for some 007 fans. After the fourth delay in the theatrical release of “No Time To Die”, a group called Team Bond has launched a crowdfunding campaign on the Internet.

His ambitious goal: to generate £ 607 million – around € 670 million – in donations to acquire the rights to the action thriller (German title: “No time to die”) with Daniel Craig and bring the film to television before Christmas . “Bond saves Christmas” is the motto of the initiators.

The total is based on media reports from the past few weeks. As a result, the MGM studio probed the streaming market and allegedly asked $ 600 million – not pounds, as Team Bond incorrectly advised – for the film. But this amount seems unrealistic, because the latest 2015 James Bond film “Specter” grossed $ 880 million (€ 751 million) worldwide – and was therefore also below expectations.

“The film is not for sale,” a spokesperson for MGM has now clarified in the American trade magazine “Variety”. After all, the start of the film was postponed “to make the cinematic experience possible for a global cinema audience.” Producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who have been leading the smart secret agent’s fortunes since the 1990s, are also said to have spoken out clearly against the streaming variant.

At least a little glimmer of hope for cinema operators around the world. With 007, many had hoped that the sector, shaken by the Corona crisis, would recover a bit. The initial outrage that “No Time To Die” is not expected to start as planned on November 12 has given way to horror that their cinemas must remain completely closed. Which confirms the bond producers’ decision to postpone the restart.

Broccoli and Wilson won’t have made it easy. The public relations campaign for the 25th James Bond movie had just begun for the second time – with a new trailer, poster, podcast and music video of pop star Billie Eilish singing the theme song. Also, the usual sponsorship deals: companies like Nokia, Omega and DHL had launched big campaigns related to 007. But the crown situation has finally led to an afterthought. And perhaps this was helped by the disappointing box office results of Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster “Tenet” of the summer.

“This thing is just bigger than any of us,” lead actor Daniel Craig (52) said on US presenter Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show”. “We want people to be able to watch the film properly and safely. Cinemas are currently closed all over the world. But we want to release the film all over the world at the same time. And now is not the time “.

As the longest-running James Bond, Craig already holds the record as an agent. The actor, for whom he will be his last job as a British spy, has held the role for 15 years now, longer than his predecessors Sean Connery, Roger Moore and Co. “I want to get every second of it,” Craig joked. which will remain James Bond until at least April 2021, with Fallon.

Given the unpredictability of the crown situation, it is uncertain whether the new start date will remain in the spring. When the film was first announced under the working title “Bond 25”, it should begin in October 2019. Then there was the change of director, American Cary Fukunaga replaced Britain’s Danny Boyle, and the start was postponed to February 2020. Due to script changes, the date has been corrected by another two months. When “No Time To Die” was finally over, the coronavirus pandemic broke out.

“Come on, Bond! Where the hell are you?”, Asks M, the head of the British secret service, in the trailer for “No Time To Die” and speaks to many enthusiastic 007 from the soul. The hopes of some fans to see the film before Christmas on streaming services like Netflix, Apple + and Co. are unlikely to come true.

The “Telegraph” newspaper welcomed him. “Daniel Craig’s farewell as 007 does not belong to the same platform as ‘Emily in Paris’,” commented the newspaper, alluding to the kitschy comedy offered by Netflix. And perhaps most James Bond fans would rather wait to see “No Time To Die” on the big screen as usual. By the way, Team Bond had only raised around £ 800 in donations after a week.