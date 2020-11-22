Nolde’s studio and residential building are undergoing modernization

It’s a tightrope walk: the character of the house must be preserved, while a museum that meets modern standards must be created.

Neukirchen-Seebüll (dpa) – The former home and studio of the expressionist Emil Nolde (1867-1956) has been a museum since the 1950s. It has now been extensively renovated and modernized in accordance with the listed buildings.

The special atmosphere of the house in Seebüll in the far north of Schleswig-Holstein should be preserved and some things should be almost as they were before. It’s a special balancing act, says Nolde Foundation director Christian Ring. Because the character of the house and as much historical substance as possible should be preserved, but at the same time a museum that meets modern standards should be created.

The striking clinker brick building was erected in stages starting in 1927 according to Nolde’s plans. After Nolde’s death, Seebüll was rebuilt and made accessible to the public. “Although the interventions were cautious, the image of the uniformity of the overall form achieved in 1937 has changed”, wrote the architectural historian Ulrich Höhns in 2003 in an article for the magazine “Werk, Bauen + Wohnen”. The north windows of the studio were bricked up to show Nolde’s nine-part work “The Life of Christ” – according to Höhns the most serious intervention. The small side windows adjacent to the east and west have been significantly enlarged by vertical openings.

The window openings have now returned to their original size. The windows on the north side are also being rebuilt. That the Northern Lights that came as a result were important to Nolde’s work can be seen from the outside.

“Nolde lived and worked here. He is buried here. It’s not just any museum, “says Ring. He himself thinks he understands Nolde better. The total work of art became even clearer to him through the many construction details of the Nolde House. It will probably be more tangible to visitors in the second half of the year. 2021.