Norges Bank is reducing its stake in Mota-Engil to less than 2% – Executive Digest

Norges Bank reduced its stake in Mota-Engil’s capital to less than 2% and was no longer involved in the company. This was announced today to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM).

According to the information sent to the market, Norges Bank now holds 0.04% of voting rights attached to shares and 1.93% through financial instruments for a total of 1.97%.

Prior to this operation, the financial institution directly and indirectly owned 2.06% of the construction company.

In today’s trading session, Mota-Engil’s shares rose 1.06% to 1.14 euros.