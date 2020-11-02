Norges Bank reduces CTT’s capital to 4.68% – Executive Digest

According to a statement released by the Portuguese Securities Markets Commission (CMVM), Norges Bank reduced its position in CTT from 5.11% to 4.68%.

The organization holds this position through stocks (2.77%) and the rest through financial instruments according to the same note.

Norges Bank is the fourth largest shareholder in CTT with 13.12% in a shareholder structure led by Manuel Champalimaud. This is evident from information available on CTT’s website, updated today.

The CTT share closed today and rose 5.71% to 2.22 euros on the Lisbon stock exchange.