Noronha Lopes said “nothing will be the same” after losing the Benfica – Futebol elections

João Noronha Lopes was happy with the 34.71% in the Benfica elections, stressing that “this was not a losing battle”.

“I would like to leave a word to the other candidates who have enriched the debate. I am grateful to my fantastic team that has been with me from day one. I would like to thank the list that made me very honored. And especially the more than a thousand volunteers who worked on this benfiquismo campaign and the thousands who voted for me. Special thanks to my father who is responsible for all of this and to my family. Thank you everyone. This was one Experience that has reinforced the enormous love I have for Benfica. Benfiquistas to win, but more Benfiquistas to lose. After this memorable campaign, I am leaving even more Benfiquistas. I am proud of the path we have traveled started with the statement of the defeated candidate.

“I wish we had found the same attitude during this campaign as those who looked after the club. But unfortunately that didn’t happen. For me, Benfica’s interests are the most important. Many young people have voted for the first time and the seeds of a Benfica. A new one will be planted. Many will now be sentinels for a future based on transparency, ambition and credibility. For those governments that hold on to hope, the future is theirs and Benfica too. I have mine Part of that. I already had the chance to call President Vieira to congratulate him. Even with the current president, nothing will be the same. If Benfica wins, we all win. Tomorrow is another day, Matchday, the scarves will return, we will support Benfica and win, “said one of Noronha Lopes who was enthusiastic.

When asked what he will do with these numbers, the manager added, “This would be the only election I would run for. Let’s see how things go. But I will never give up on my benevolent essence.”