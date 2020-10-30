Norte with 58% of the 4224 new cases of Covid-19 – Society

This Thursday, Portugal set a new daily record of Covid-19 cases: 4224. It is the first time since the pandemic began in March that more than four thousand cases have been recorded in a single day. In the northern region alone there are 2,474 new cases, which is 58.6% of the total. Lisbon and the Tagus Valley recorded 1,102 new cases. Of the total of 4,224 new patients, almost half (1982) are younger than 40 years. This Thursday was also the day when the number of active cases increased the most: there are now 54,486, 2490 more than Tuesday. There are still 33 deaths, the highest number since April 24 when 34 people died from Covid-19. According to the report from the Directorate-General for Health, 2103 patients have been hospitalized for Covid-19, of which 269 are in intensive care units (7 more than the previous day). The increase of new daily cases was exponential from the beginning of the month: on the 10th there was a new maximum (1646), on the 14th it exceeded the two thousand (2072) and on the 22nd it was above the 3,000 (3270). Since Day 1, there have been an average of 1968 new cases per day and an average of 937 people are recovered per day. Within a month and a half, the total number of confirmed cases doubled: from 66,396 on September 17 to 132,616.

October with as many cases as in 6 months

Since October 1, between March 3 and August 28, 57 074 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed, the same number as in six months. This month there are already 457 deaths.

higher than expected mortality in September

The Ricardo Jorge Institute’s monthly mortality monitoring report shows that September mortality was “systematically higher than expected”: the causes need to be investigated.