Norte with “new outbreaks of contagion” in Trás-os-Montes, Arouca and Cinfães – Executive Digest

The Portuguese Association of Geographers (APG) warned today that “new outbreaks” of SARS-CoV-2 infection are occurring in the north, in Trás-os-Montes, Arouca and Cinfães, where the proportion of infected people is “high” Compared to the residents.

“We have a place in the northeast near Bragança, bigger parishes with fewer inhabitants, and then we have loose places like Cinfães that connect directly to Arouca and finally have connections to Vale do Sousa because it’s in the same inter-communal Community “, explained Pedro Chamusca from APG Board Lusa on the basis of maps of the geographical distribution of the evolution of the epidemic based on data from the Directorate-General for Health.

The researcher at the University of Aveiro found that currently “45 communities have 100 or more cases per 10,000 people and of those 25 are in the north”.

According to Pedro Chamusca, the variation in cases of the new coronavirus that causes Covid-19 is growing “not so much in the metropolitan area of ​​Porto (AMP), but rather in the Sousa Valley and extends to the interior, almost to the Douro”.

The scientist found that the maps show “a very strong point in Porto” that has been “heavily compressed” in other regions.

Among them is Vale do Sousa, which, according to the scientist, currently has “indicators similar to Porto”, although it is an area with a lower population density.

There are also “other outbreaks”, namely in Trás-os-Montes, with a number of municipalities such as Bragança, Mogadouro and Macedo de Cavaleiros with “a high percentage of people infected compared to the population”.

The same applies to Arouca and Cinfães, communities with 100 or more cases per 10,000 inhabitants, added the specialist.

In the north region, the maps show a “very strong point” that connects the Vila Nova de Gaia region, the Vale do Sousa region, Vila Verde (in the Braga district) and Póvoa do Varzim.

According to the academic, this spot is “growing more and more”.

When asked about the possibility of more restrictive measures being applied to other counties, similar to the three in Vale do Sousa, the scientist stated that for this purpose it was important “to understand what is promoting a higher rate of contamination in each north “that exist in the northern region”.

Experts warned Wednesday that the northern region could hit 7,000 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection next week.

Having heard from Lusa, they said there are “multiple parishes” on a “similar level” to the three in Tâmega and Sousa, where more restrictive measures were imposed on Friday.

According to a report by the French agency AFP, the Covid-19 pandemic has already caused more than 1.1 million deaths and more than 45.1 million cases of infection worldwide.

In Portugal, 2,468 people died from 137,272 confirmed cases of infection, according to the latest bulletin from the Directorate-General for Health.