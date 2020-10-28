North America Aerospace Avionics Market Size to Expand at Over 3% CAGR through 2025

The research document drafted on North America Aerospace Avionics Market provides an in-depth analysis on this industry with accurate details pertaining to its overall foothold in the global landscape and its application across major end-user industries and sectors.

North America aerospace avionics industry, as per the given report, recorded a valuation of USD 23 billion in 2018, and is likely to exceed USD 29 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a growth rate of 3%. The report also envelops crucial information on the current market scenario, emerging technologies, expansive competitive landscape, industry strategies, future growth predictions, and market segmentations.

It also offers an idea about vivid factors that would potentially drive the expansion of this industry over the stipulated time period, along with providing details of the ongoing trends that the North America aerospace avionics industry is characterized by. The North American aerospace avionics market has aptly been divided on basis of application, system, end-use, regional, and competitive landscape.

The OEM segment is expected to show the maximum growth potential in the North America aerospace avionics market. The growth can be attributed to the presence of major aircraft and component manufacturers such as Boeing, Pratt and Whitney, GE Aviation, Collins Aerospace, and United Technologies and their activities to extensively outsource manufacturing processes of aircraft avionics.

According to the analysis, the North America aerospace avionics market is diversified into U.S., Canada and its analysis has been briefly addressed in the document. The report incorporates a study on various parameters contributing towards the growth of regional markets, along with the ongoing growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

The aging aircraft fleet in North America will also serve as a major factor propelling the aerospace avionics market. The aircraft of major commercial airline operators across the U.S. including Allegiant Air, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Alaska Airlines, Frontier Airlines, and Spirit Airlines have an average age of 10 years with oldest at around 20 years and the least oldest at around seven years. These aircraft operate on obsolete avionics technology and require a major upgrade.

The aerospace avionics market in North America is highly concentrated and claims presence of vivid companies including Boeing, Pratt and Whitney, GE Aviation, Collins Aerospace, and United Technologies. The research report lays emphasis on the sales spectrum of each of these companies, their strategies to maintain the foothold in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the global ecosystem.

