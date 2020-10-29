North America Air Defense System Market Size to Expand at Over 2% CAGR through 2026

The market study on North America Air Defense System Market provides detailed analysis on this industry including substantial details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and applications across myriad end-user industries.

According to this report, the North America air defense system industry was valued at USD 4 billion in 2018 and is further projected to record a valuation of USD 5 Billion by 2026 while depicting a growth rate of 2% over 2019-2026. In line with this, the study also constitutes of crucial information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widespread competitive landscape, strategies undertaken by market rivals, prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, details regarding growth rendering factors and ongoing technological trends that are expected to drive the overall North America air defense system industry have also been accurately drafted in the research report. The North American air defense system market has been potentially fragmented based on system, component, range, airborne,regions, and competitive landscape, whose in-depth study has also been covered in the report.

The anti-aircraft system in the North America air defense system market captured a maximum market share of over 86% in 2026. The market dominance of aircraft systems can be attributed to the requirement of enhanced anti-aircraft systems as they serve as primary line of defense against aerial attacks done by aircraft. The country along with ramping up in-house manufacturing capabilities is also importing air defense systems from other nations, improving market share. For instance, in August 2019, the U.S. confirmed the order for acquisition of two iron dome air defense systems, which were manufactured in collaboration with Raytheon (U.S.) and Rafael System (Israel).

As per the given document, North America air defense system market has vividly been diversified into regions including U.S., Canada. The report also includes substantial information on various factors that contribute to the overall market growth, trending growth opportunities, current and predicted CAGRs, technologies being used, robust presence of top-notch companies, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

The proliferated political network of U.S. across the globe and significant technological advancement are propelling the North America Defense System Market. Various countries including Germany and Kuwait are in the process of acquisition of the air defense system made in the U.S., positively impacting market growth. For instance, in December 2018, Lockheed Martin received a contract worth USD 3.3 billion for acquisition of PAC-3 missile defense system. In July 2019, the U.S. approved a sale of USD 401 million to transfer 50 PAC-3s to Germany.

The air defense system market in North America is highly consolidated and claims the presence of prominent companies such as Lockheed Martin, L3Harris, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, General Dynamics, and United Technologies. Additionally, the document drafted puts forth details on the sales spectrum of each of these firms, their market tactics to maintain strong foothold in the overall market, individual company profiles and market share, and their stance in the global ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. North America Air Defense System Market Size, by System, 2019 – 2026

Missile Defense System

Anti-Aircraft System

Counter Rocket, Artillery, and Mortar (C-RAM) System

Chapter 5. North America Air Defense System Market Share, by Component, 2019 – 2026

Weapon System Turret System Missile Launching System

Fire Control System Air Defense Radar Electro Optic Sensor & Laser Range Finder

Command & Control (C2) System

