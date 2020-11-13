North America And Europe Leaf Blower Market Is Projected to Garner Significant Revenue by 2025

Home lawns and gardens, however, are just part of the picture. There are innumerable turfs in golf courses, athletic fields, parks and business parks across the North America and Europe, most of which require considerable maintenance. The turfgrass industry is estimated to be worth around $40 billion, which includes a broad array of sod farms, equipment, manufacturing and maintenance. Much of the North America and Europe leaf blower market share is expected to be garnered from increasing intensity of turf management industry.

Growing prevalence of lawn-garden maintenance, increasing suburban landscapes and growing application for commercial use is estimated to add impetus to the leaf blower market. As per estimates, North America and Europe leaf blower market size may surpass $1.6 billion by 2025.

Growing prevalence of landscape modelling culture in developed nations will bolster North America and Europe leaf blower market. Lawns have long been considered central to the American landscape for their value for promoting health & relaxation; they are commonly adopted by hospitals, in order to reduce patient recovery time and by organizations, to improve well-being of their employees.

A well-maintained turf provides substantial cooling effect. For instance, the turf from as few as 8 medium-sized front lawns can provide cooling comparable to air-conditioning for 18 homes.

Golf courses, playing fields and parks benefit from the cooling effect and the cushioning effect from well-maintained turf that results in reducing injury from playing that can occur on harder surfaces.

According to Department of Revenue, Washington State’s lawn-garden supplies and equipment revenue amounted to around $291.8 million in 2017, which witnessed an increase of 19.7% from the previous year. Increasing demand for lawn-garden equipment is estimated to drive the leaf blower market over 2019-2025.

Lawns and gardens are a significant part of the modern American lifestyle. Well maintained turfs increase the property value, contribute to social harmony, compliment other landscape elements and are a status symbol for many. With growing trend of well-maintained home lawns and gardens, requirement of a significant number of lawn and garden equipment for maintenance of the same is also increasing.

In 2018, residential gardens and lawns generated a revenue of over $350 million. The ageing and retired population will be key drivers of gardening sales owing to idle time utilization in gardening activities. Moreover, the baby boomer generation reaching the retirement age is also expected to provide significant push to the gardening equipment market augmenting North America and Europe leaf blower market.

Cord-less leaf blowers are rapidly penetrating the North America and Europe leaf blower market. They come with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that you can be used for up to 35 minutes, to clean a small or medium-sized garden. They are also equipped with a removable blower, that does not require much space for storage.

Deterioration of the playfield surface quality, which lead to cancellation or postponement of games and training are problems that occur in outdoor games. But with dedicated plans for a healthy playfield surface that can be achieved with the help of gardening instruments, this problem is being managed and is reducing the incidence of forced cancellations.

Artificial turf industry is also gaining traction, owing to product utilization for playfields and recreational purposes. Playfields utilizing artificial turf meet better safety requirements. Artificial turfs are installed adequately without giving up the natural look of grass. They offer a cushioned surface that helps in absorbing shock and potentially minimize the severity of fall injuries. Artificial turfs are easier to clean, and their increased adoption will also add impetus to North America and Europe leaf blower market expansion.

Leaf blowers are designed to efficiently push leaves and litter into manageable piles, so that they can be collected and composted. They are ideal for keeping parks, stadiums, gardens, and streets neat and tidy.

Oak trees and abundant in North America and Europe but in the fall, oak leaves cover the lawns, yards, streets and swimming pools with a generous layer of leaves. Oak-nuts become a hazard on the sidewalk or footpaths around the streets and residential area. Leaf blowers are a significant gardening product for North American & European landscapes for managing leaf litter in these regions.

Leaf blowers stand out as great tools for removal of leaves, weeds and other debris without damaging the grass. The leaf blower market is gaining traction owing to extensive commercial usage in corporate office lawns, swimming pools, spas, garden ponds, historical buildings, etc. Gas type leaf blowers are likely to account for one-third of the overall leaf blower market by the end of the forecast timeline.

