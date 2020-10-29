North America Animal Healthcare Market Size to Exceed USD 70 Billion by 2026

The research document drafted on North America Animal Healthcare Market provides an in-depth analysis on this industry with accurate details pertaining to its overall foothold in the global landscape and its application across major end-user industries and sectors.

North America animal healthcare market, as per the given report, recorded a valuation of USD 54.5 billion in 2019, and is likely to exceed USD 70 billion by 2026, exhibiting a growth rate of 3.6%. The report also envelops crucial information on the current market scenario, emerging technologies, expansive competitive landscape, industry strategies, future growth predictions, and market segmentations.

It also offers an idea about vivid factors that would potentially drive the expansion of this industry over the stipulated time period, along with providing details of the ongoing trends that the North America animal healthcare industry is characterized by. The North American animal healthcare market has aptly been divided on basis of product, animal type, distribution channel, regional, and competitive landscape.

Pharmacies accounted for the highest CAGR of around 4.1% during forthcoming years. This is attributed to growing number of animal surgeries due to emphasis on companion and livestock animal health will propel the segment demand. Also, presence of sophisticated and technologically advanced instruments in the veterinary pharmacies will augment market growth during forecast timeframe.

According to the analysis, the North America animal healthcare market is diversified into U.S., Canada and its analysis has been briefly addressed in the document. The report incorporates a study on various parameters contributing towards the growth of regional markets, along with the ongoing growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

U.S. animal healthcare market is estimated to experience around 3.2% CAGR during forecasting years. The accelerating expenditure on pet health and advancements in animal health products will assist segmental growth. Also, the growing adoption of companion animals and the intensive animal farming activities in the U.S. will stimulate animal healthcare market growth.

The animal healthcare market in North America is highly concentrated and claims presence of vivid companies including Bayer AG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Elanco, IDEXX Laboratories, among others. The research report lays emphasis on the sales spectrum of each of these companies, their strategies to maintain the foothold in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the global ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. North America Animal Healthcare Market Share, By Product

4.1. Key trends in North America animal healthcare, by product

4.2. Pharmaceuticals

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Drugs

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2.2. Antiparasitic

4.2.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2.3. Anti-inflammatory

4.2.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2.4. Anti-infectives

4.2.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2.5. Others

4.2.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Vaccines

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3.2. Modified live vaccines

4.2.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3.3. Killed inactivated vaccines

4.2.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3.4. Others

4.2.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4. Medicated feed additives

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.2. Antibiotics

4.2.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.3. Vitamins

4.2.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.4. Amino acids

4.2.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.5. Enzymes

4.2.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.6. Antioxidants

4.2.4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.7. Prebiotics and probiotics

4.2.4.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.8. Minerals

4.2.4.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4.9. Others

4.2.4.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Medical devices

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Veterinary diagnostic equipment

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Anesthesia equipment

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.4. Patient monitoring equipment

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.5. Veterinary surgical equipment

4.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.6. Veterinary consumables

4.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.7. Others

4.3.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Veterinary services

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. North America Animal Healthcare Market Size, By Animal Type

5.1. Key trends in North America animal healthcare, by animal type

5.2. Livestock animals

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Poultry

5.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.3. Swine

5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.4. Cattle

5.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.5. Fish

5.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.6. Others

5.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Companion animals

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Dogs

5.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.3. Cats

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.4. Horses

5.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.5. Others

5.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

