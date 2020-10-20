North America Antimicrobial Coatings Market – A USD 2.5 Billion Opportunity by 2026

The market analysis on North America Antimicrobial Coatings Market offers a holistic view on the overall industry with all required details regarding its overall foothold in the global ecosystem along with its applications in vivid end-user sectors.

According to the given report, North America antimicrobial coatings industry reached a valuation of USD 1 billion in 2019 and is likely to surpass USD 2.5 billion over 2020-2026, increasing at a rate of 10.5%. It includes important information on the current market situation, evolving technologies, robust competitive landscape, industry strategies, future growth opportunities, and market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also delivers a summary of vivid factors that are expected to drive the overall industry along with including information of the ongoing trends touted to propel the market in the upcoming years. As per the report, the North America antimicrobial coatings market has been fragmented into various segments spanning product, application, regional, and competitive landscape.

North America anti-microbial powder coatings segment will witness a growth of 10.5% over the forecast period, in terms of revenue. The market share for antimicrobial powder coatings may increase owing to their applications in diverse industries including healthcare, automobiles and construction. They are applied on numerous surfaces as a free flowing dry powder and can be either thermoset based or polymer based. Rising consumer concerns on contagious diseases, including common cold & flu, are increasing the demand for antimicrobial powder coatings as they exhibit the ability to hinder the growth of protozoans, microorganisms, fungi, and bacteria, stimulating the market share.

The overall North American antimicrobial coatings market has been diversified into different regions and geographies including U.S., Canada and its foolproof analysis has been drafted in the given research report. More so, it also consists of elaborative details on the factors promoting the growth of these regional market over the mentioned time frame, along with addressing the growth opportunities for myriad market players, technologies being massively used across these regions, stringent and favorable governmental reforms, and others.

North America has a high concentration of medical coating manufacturers, are increasingly engaging in strategic collaborations with manufacturers from China and India, driving market growth. Strong collaboration between the U.S. and Canadian medical device industries on account of relatively similar quality & safety standards and geographic proximity should stimulate regional medical coatings market growth, thus driving product demand.

The antimicrobial coatings industry in North America boasts of the presence of top-notch companies that are operating this terrain and their individual market shares, company profiles, individual positions, accomplishments, and stance in the global ecosystem have been briefly cited in the study.

Key players in the North America antimicrobial coatings market are DuPont, BASF, Akzo Nobel N.V, Nippon Paint Co. Ltd, Koninklijke DSM N.V, RPM International Inc., Sono-Tek Corporation, Sherwin-Williams Company, Troy Corporation, Lonza Arch and AK Coatings.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4 North America Anitmicrobial Coatings Market Share, By Product

4.1 Market trends

4.2 Antimicrobial Powder Coating

4.2.1 Market size from Antimicrobial Powder Coating, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Market size from Antimicrobial Powder Coating, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.3 Silver

4.2.3.1. Market size from Silver, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.3.2. Market size from Silver, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.4 Copper

4.2.4.1. Market size from Copper, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.4.2. Market size from Copper, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.5 Others

4.2.5.1. Market size from Others, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.5.2. Market size from Others, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3 Surface modifications & coatings

4.3.1 Market size from Surface modifications & coatings, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.2 Market size from Surface modifications & coatings, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.3 E. Coli

4.3.3.1. Market size from E. Coli, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.3.2. Market size from E. Coli, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.4 Listeria

4.3.4.1. Market size from Listeria, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.4.2. Market size from Listeria, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.5 Pseudomonas

4.3.5.1. Market size from Pseudomonas, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.5.2. Market size from Pseudomonas, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.6 Others

4.3.6.1. Market size from Others, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.6.2. Market size from Others, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Chapter 5 North America Anitmicrobial Coatings Market Size, By Application

5.1 Market trends

5.2 Indoor Air Quality

5.2.1 Market size from Indoor Air Quality applications, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.2 Market size from Indoor Air Quality applications, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.3 Mold Remediation

5.3.1 Market size from Mold Remediation, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.3.2 Market size from Mold Remediation, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.4 Medical/Healthcare

5.4.1 Market size from Medical/Healthcare, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.4.2 Market size from Medical/Healthcare, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.5 Antimicrobial textile

5.5.1 Market size from Antimicrobial textile, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.5.2 Market size from Antimicrobial textile, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.6 Construction

5.6.1 Market size from Construction, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.6.2 Market size from Construction, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.7 Food

5.7.1 Market size from Food, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.7.2 Market size from Food, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.8 Others

5.8.1 Market size from Others, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.8.2 Market size from Others, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

