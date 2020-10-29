North America Apheresis Equipment Market to gain substantial revenues by 2026

The research report on North America Apheresis Equipment Market offers a comprehensive view of this industry with every crucial detail subject to its overall stance in the global landscape and its applications in myriad sectors.

According to the given report, North America apheresis equipment industry registered a remuneration of USD 1.14 billion in 2019 and is expected to surpass a mammoth of USD 2 billion by the end of 2026, depicting a CAGR of 6.9%. Additionally, the market analysis document also envelopes pivotal information on the current market scenario, current advancing technologies, huge competitive landscape, future growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

The report also provides insight to distinguished factors that are expected to potentially fuel the growth path of the industry in the upcoming years, along with laying emphasis on minute details of the ongoing trends that the North America apheresis equipment industry is characterized by. The North America apheresis equipment market, as stated in the report, is divided on the basis of product, application, procedure, technology, regions, and competitive landscape.

Based on product, the industry is segmented as disposable apheresis kits and apheresis machines. Apheresis machines segment held considerable market share in 2019 and is estimated to experience over 10.5% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. Apheresis machines receive blood removed from donor’s body and separate it into its several components. These machines are widely used during transfusion process. Furthermore, presence of technologically advanced machines help in separating the blood components, thereby augmenting the segment growth.

Considering the regional landscape, North American apheresis equipment market is diversified into U.S., Canada and its elaborative analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. The report states various factors that have been massively supporting the growth of regional markets along with addressing with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates and market positions, technologies being used, regulatory reforms, and much more.

Canada apheresis equipment market is estimated to witness more than 10.5% CAGR during the forthcoming years. Rising prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) in the country contributes to considerable market growth. According to the Kidney International Reports, the prevalence of CKD in Canada is estimated to be 71.9 per 1,000 individuals and around 4 million people have CKD. Additionally, growing number of transfusion services will augment Canada apheresis equipment market growth in the upcoming years.

In terms of the competitive landscape, apheresis equipment market in North America boasts of presence of companies like Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Cerus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Haemonetics Corporation among others. In line with this, the report includes required details on sales spectrum of each of these enterprises, their market tactics to maintain foothold in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. North America Apheresis Equipment Market Share, By Product

4.1. Key trends in North America apheresis equipment, by Product

4.2. Disposable apheresis kits

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Apheresis machines

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. North America Apheresis Equipment Market Size, By Application

5.1. Key trends in North America apheresis equipment, by Application

5.2. Renal disease

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Neurology

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Hematology

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

