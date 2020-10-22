North America Automotive Electronics Control Unit Market: Global Growth Manufacturers, Major Application Analysis & Forecast To 2024

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report Has Added A New Report On North America Automotive Electronics Control Unit Market That Provides A Comprehensive Review Of This Industry With Respect To The Driving Forces Influencing The Market Size. Comprising The Current And Future Trends Defining The Dynamics Of This Industry Vertical, This Report Also Incorporates The Regional Landscape Of North America Automotive Electronics Control Unit Market In Tandem With Its Competitive Terrain.

Growing government concerns and regulations for developing vehicles with integrated safety & security features are driving the North America automotive ECU market growth. These rules are adapted to control the increasing road fatalities and accidents across the region. Automotive manufacturers and suppliers need to develop electronic systems and control units that comply with the safety standards, further ensuring vehicle and passenger safety. For instance, the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration issued the ELT mandate that specifies the installation of electronic logging devices in trucks by all manufacturers for checking the road accident frequency.A North America Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) MarketA estimated to reach USD 10 billion by 2024.A

North America automotive ECU market is witnessing high growth prospects owing to the increasing disposable income of customer and the high purchasing power for luxury and passenger vehicles. The presence of several leading automakers is also creating industry development opportunities owing to their manufacturing & sales parameters. Additionally, innovations in car designs and architectures account for the integration of efficient infotainment & body electronics systems that comprise several control units, which is further contributing to the North America automotive ECU market. The key developments in vehicular systems include the ADAS, an efficient powertrain, infotainment systems, etc.

In the North America automotive ECU market, autonomous cars are gaining high popularity owing to increasing investments by automotive manufacturers coupled with the supportive government initiatives. Several companies such as Waymo, Uber, etc. are involved in developing the self-driving vehicle technology by investing heavily in R&D activities. Autonomous vehicle systems include ADAS-specific control units that support the high-capacity and connected technology features in such cars. Additionally, the increasing government support in the U.S. for conducting automated driving vehicle testing activities is a major factor generating high demands for such products in the industry.

Key players operating in the North America automotive ECU market comprise Bosch Group, Delphi Technologies, Broadcom, Inc., Continental AG, Hyundai Mobis, Infineon Technologies, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Johnson Controls, Inc., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Lear Corporation, etc. These companies focus on developing application-specific control units that can be implemented in various systems such as powertrain, infotainment, driving assistance solutions, etc. The key companies have developed manufacturing & distribution units across the globe to strengthen their position and cater to local OEMs.

