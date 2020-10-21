North America Automotive Electronics Control Unit Market to Exceed USD 10 Billion by 2024

The research report on North America automotive electronics control unit Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

Request a sample of this research report @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1128/sample

As per the report, North America automotive electronics control unit market size crossed USD 8 billion in 2017 and is likely to reach USD 10 billion by the end of 2024, growing at an expected CAGR of 4% over 2018 – 2024. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the North America automotive electronics control unit industry is characterized by. The North America automotive electronics control unit market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of regions, and competitive landscape.

North America automotive ECU market is witnessing high growth prospects owing to the increasing disposable income of customer and the high purchasing power for luxury and passenger vehicles. The presence of several leading automakers is also creating industry development opportunities owing to their manufacturing & sales parameters. Additionally, innovations in car designs and architectures account for the integration of efficient infotainment & body electronics systems that comprise several control units, which is further contributing to the North America automotive ECU market. The key developments in vehicular systems include the ADAS, an efficient powertrain, infotainment systems, etc.

The overall North America automotive electronics control unit industry is diversified into various regions and economies including U.S., Canada and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

North America automotive ECU market is witnessing high growth prospects owing to the increasing disposable income of customer and the high purchasing power for luxury and passenger vehicles. The presence of several leading automakers is also creating industry development opportunities owing to their manufacturing & sales parameters. Additionally, innovations in car designs and architectures account for the integration of efficient infotainment & body electronics systems that comprise several control units, which is further contributing to the North America automotive ECU market. The key developments in vehicular systems include the ADAS, an efficient powertrain, infotainment systems, etc.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, North America automotive electronics control unit industry is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like Bosch Group, Delphi Technologies, Broadcom, Inc., Continental AG, Hyundai Mobis, Infineon Technologies, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Johnson Controls, Inc., Magneti Marelli S.p.A., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Lear Corporation, etc. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

Chapter 3.Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry ecosystem analysis

Industry impact forces Growth drivers Growth restraints

Regulatory overview

Porter’s analysis

PESTEL analysis

Competitive landscape, 2017

Request for an in-depth table of contents for this report @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1128/north-america-automotive-electronic-control-unit-market