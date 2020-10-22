North America Cast-In-Place Concrete Flooring Market 2020 Review: In-Depth Analysis, Research Forecasts To 2026

In the latest research report, North America cost-in-place concrete flooring market size is likely to surpass US$ 3.1 billion by 2026. Cast-in-place concrete flooring is setting the trend in most of the building basement walls. Given that they have strong walls with disaster resistance, North America is being perceived as a happy hunting ground for stakeholders eyeing to expand their portfolios.

One of the major selling points for cast-in-place flooring has been reduced energy attribute to heat and cool the building. Some of the factors such as thermal mass, insulation, and low air infiltration play invaluable role in energy saving.

Stakeholders are buoyed by the fact that the CIP systems provide more consistent interior temperature for occupants and are apt for use in recycled materials. Countries such as the U.S., Canada and Mexico have been using concrete to reduce the virgin aggregate.

Some of the factors such as versatility, insulation, building for a slew of faster construction time and different sorts of buildings have augured well for the industry size expansion in the U.S.

Construction industry poised to underpin CIP concrete flooring landscape

Even though upsides offset downsides, it is worth noting that global fallout of COVID-19 is being witnessed in the cost-in-place concrete flooring industry. Even though a marked dip is being witnessed in the construction industry, countries such as the U.S. are likely to boost investment in the landscape.

These countries are expected to augment investment in foundations and concrete slabs, as well as in walls, beams and columns. As cast-in-place concrete flooring provides tremendous adaptability and flexibility, the industry outlook will gradually regain momentum in the next few years.

With the relentless efforts to curb the total time for construction and augmenting the strength of basement walls and home foundations, U.S. builders are using steel reinforcement bars.

As cast-in-place concrete flooring insulates from sound, thereby making home quieter and derailing mold, mildew, and insects from penetrating CIP concrete, the flooring system has solidified its position in North America.

E-commerce sector thrives, stakeholders get major boost

With COVID-19 pandemic forcing consumers to shift their shopping habits online, e-commerce growth has become palpable, thereby underscoring North America cast-in-place concrete flooring industry outlook.

Marketers reallocating spending towards e-commerce that facilitates path towards purchasing cost-in-place concrete flooring will bolster the industry size.

Cast-in-place concrete flooring continues to be the work-horse in a slew of industries, including food and beverage. While there is a slew of floorings available in the industry, CIP concrete flooring will be highly sought-after in food and beverage sector.

Fueled by the trend, the U.S. logistics sector will expand moderately as 3PL and warehousing are gradually picking pace.

Business strategies

Soaring competition in the North America ecosystem has meant that several forward-looking companies are expanding their portfolios. For instance, in September 2018, Skanska started the construction of engineering building at North Carolina State University. The first floor level is said to have been constructed into the slope of the site with a below-grade cast-in-place retaining walls and the second floor level is allegedly cast-in-place elevated concrete slab construction.

In January 2020, 80 Atlantic was constructed in Canada by stakeholders, including Quadrangle for Hullmark Developments; and BentallGreenOak on behalf of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. Apparently, the underground parking garage and the first floor were built using cast-in-place concrete.

While industry fallout emanating from COVID-19 outbreak may be pronounced in 2020, new product developments, growth in e-commerce sector, construction industry and logistics landscape may uphold the industry growth in North America in the next five years.

