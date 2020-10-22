North America Concrete Floor Coatings Market 2024 Overall View of Opportunities, Challenges, Key Players, Growth Rate

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report Has Added A New Report On North America Concrete Floor Coatings Market That Provides A Comprehensive Review Of This Industry With Respect To The Driving Forces Influencing The Market Size. Comprising The Current And Future Trends Defining The Dynamics Of This Industry Vertical, This Report Also Incorporates The Regional Landscape Of North America Concrete Floor Coatings Market In Tandem With Its Competitive Terrain.

North America Concrete Floor Coatings Market estimated to exceedA USD 1.5 billionA by 2024. Rapid growth of the construction industry in North America is one of the major factor propelling the concrete floor coating market in the forecast spell. Owing to product properties to resist wear and tear of the floorings makes it suitable to be used in residential and commercial sectors. The expenditure in construction sector of the U.S. reaches about USD 1.2 trillion in 2017 making it one of the largest construction market in world. This construction spending is expected to reach USD 1.42 trillion in the U.S. by 2021. Rise in population along with recovery from great recession gives boost to the construction activities in the region, this will subsequently give an up thrust to the product demand in coming years.

Based on the product, polyaspartics concrete floor coatings segment witnesses a decent growth of about 7% till 2025. The product features such as excellent resistance to UV radiations makes them ideal choice for the outdoor applications. Polyurethane segment also perceives significant gains as bio-based products, as these are recently introduced for flooring applications and this trend is expected to continue due to some government regulations favoring the use of bio-based products for coating applications.

Concrete floor coatings market is led by the indoor application segment in North America region. Increasing number of commercial, residential and office space construction projects will catapult the product demand in forecast timeframe.

Some of the prominent players of the concrete floor coatings market are ITW Polymers Sealants North America, Elite Crete Systems, Vexcon Chemicals, International Coatings Inc., Gaco Western Inc., Bostik Inc., AkzoNobel, North American Coating Soultions, International Coatings Inc., Axalta, Advacoat Concrete Floor Coatings, BASF, General Polymers, CPC Floor Coatings, Euclid Chemical, Corner Stone Coatings.

