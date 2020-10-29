North America COVID-19 Detection Kits Market to accrue significant proceeds by 2024

The research document drafted on North America COVID-19 Detection Kits Market provides an in-depth analysis on this industry with accurate details pertaining to its overall foothold in the global landscape and its application across major end-user industries and sectors.

North America COVID-19 detection kits market, as per the given report, recorded a valuation of USD 556 million in 2020, and is likely to exceed USD 1.7 billion by 2024, exhibiting a growth rate of 21%. The report also envelops crucial information on the current market scenario, emerging technologies, expansive competitive landscape, industry strategies, future growth predictions, and market segmentations.

It also offers an idea about vivid factors that would potentially drive the expansion of this industry over the stipulated time period, along with providing details of the ongoing trends that the North America COVID-19 detection kits industry is characterized by. The North American COVID-19 detection kits market has aptly been divided on basis of specimen type, product, end-use, regional, and competitive landscape.

Based on specimen type, the market is classified into nasopharyngeal swab, oropharyngeal swab, nasal swab and others. Oropharyngeal swab accounted for around 28% revenue share in 2020 and will witness robust growth over the forecast period. The ease of use associated with the oropharyngeal swab coupled with reasonable sensitivity for COVID-19 viruses will augment the demand for oropharyngeal swabs over the forecast timeframe.

According to the analysis, the North America COVID-19 detection kits market is diversified into U.S., Canada and its analysis has been briefly addressed in the document. The report incorporates a study on various parameters contributing towards the growth of regional markets, along with the ongoing growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

The U.S. COVID-19 Detection Kits market is estimated to experience around 21% CAGR during the forecast years. A strong foothold of leading industry players in the U.S. will ensure the adequate and uninterrupted supply of COVID-19 detection kits. Moreover, rapidly increasing cases of COVID-19 infections throughout the country will drive the regional demand over the foreseeable future.

The COVID-19 detection kits market in North America is highly concentrated and claims presence of vivid companies including Abbott Laboratories, BioFire Diagnostics, Cepheid, Co-Diagnostics, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GenMark Diagnostics, Qiagen, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. The research report lays emphasis on the sales spectrum of each of these companies, their strategies to maintain the foothold in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the global ecosystem.

