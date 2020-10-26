North America Cybersecurity Market Size to Expand at Over 8% CAGR through 2025

The market analysis on North America Cybersecurity Market offers a holistic view on the overall industry with all required details regarding its overall foothold in the global ecosystem along with its applications in vivid end-user sectors.

According to the given report, North America cybersecurity industry reached a valuation of USD 65 billion in 2018 and is likely to surpass USD 118 Billion by 2025, increasing at a rate of 8%. It includes important information on the current market situation, evolving technologies, robust competitive landscape, industry strategies, future growth opportunities, and market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also delivers a summary of vivid factors that are expected to drive the overall industry along with including information of the ongoing trends touted to propel the market in the upcoming years. As per the report, the North American cybersecurity market has been fragmented into various segments spanning organization, product type, industry, regional, and competitive landscape.

The infrastructure protection segment is expected to register an accelerated growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of nearly 10%. These solutions protect expensive business-critical IT infrastructure from malicious attacks and cyber-threats, safeguarding enterprises from intrusions and infrastructure downtimes. The growing trend of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD), such as employees’ tablets and smartphones, has also accelerated the adoption of infrastructure protection tools to ensure that devices with sensitive enterprise data are not compromised. Cyber-attacks on critical information infrastructures, such as IT systems, installed on nuclear plants and airports can cause fatal damages, underpinning the importance of adopting infrastructure protection solutions.

The overall North America cybersecurity market has been diversified into different regions and geographies including U.S., Canada and its foolproof analysis has been drafted in the given research report. More so, it also consists of elaborative details on the factors promoting the growth of these regional market over the mentioned time frame, along with addressing the growth opportunities for myriad market players, technologies being massively used across these regions, stringent and favorable governmental reforms, and others.

The North America cybersecurity market growth is attributed to the rapidly increasing demand for network security solutions for securing IoT-enabled devices. The increasing penetration of such devices and the rising trend of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) in business enterprises have profoundly surged the need for cybersecurity solutions in the region. According to the 2019 report published by the security firm Symantec, the U.S. ranked second in terms of IoT-related cyber-attacks in 2018, with over 11% of global IoT attacks originating in the country. This has further fueled the need for cybersecurity solutions.

The cybersecurity market in North America boasts of the presence of top-notch companies that are operating this terrain and their individual market shares, company profiles, individual positions, accomplishments, and stance in the global ecosystem have been briefly cited in the study.

Some of the key vendors in the North America cybersecurity market include BAE Systems, Check Point Software, Cisco Systems, Inc., CyberArk Software Ltd., F-Secure Corporation, F5networks, Inc., FireEye, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Ltd., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Proofpoint Inc. Rapid7, RSA Security, LLC., Sophos Group plc, Splunk, Inc, Symantec Corporation, and Trend Micro, Inc.

