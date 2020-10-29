North America Dialysis Market – A USD 37.5 Billion Opportunity by 2026

The research report on North America Dialysis Market offers a comprehensive view of this industry with every crucial detail subject to its overall stance in the global landscape and its applications in myriad sectors.

According to the given report, North America dialysis market registered a remuneration of USD 29.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to surpass a mammoth of USD 37.5 billion by the end of 2026, depicting a CAGR of 3.7%. Additionally, the market analysis document also envelopes pivotal information on the current market scenario, current advancing technologies, huge competitive landscape, future growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

The report also provides insight to distinguished factors that are expected to potentially fuel the growth path of the industry in the upcoming years, along with laying emphasis on minute details of the ongoing trends that the North America dialysis industry is characterized by. The North American dialysis market, as stated in the report, is divided on the basis of end-use, type, products & services, regions, and competitive landscape.

Equipment segment was valued over USD 2.1 billion in 2019 and will show considerable growth in the foreseeable future. Growing patient preference towards dialysis treatment will surge the demand for dialysis equipment. Dialysis machines utilized in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatment need regular replacement since machines get damaged and require replacement to aid accurate treatment. Focus of industry players on improvisation and development of advanced dialysis machines and water treatment systems will further escalate the product demand.

Considering the regional landscape, North America dialysis market is diversified into U.S., Canada and its elaborative analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. The report states various factors that have been massively supporting the growth of regional markets along with addressing with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates and market positions, technologies being used, regulatory reforms, and much more.

U.S. dialysis market accounted for substantial revenue in 2019 and is poised to exceed USD 33 billion by 2026. Increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases coupled with favorable reimbursement scenario for dialysis treatment in the U.S. will augment the dialysis industry growth. Increasing demand for dialysis in treatment of chronic and acute renal diseases owing to the dearth of kidney donors and accessibility to advanced technologies will further spur the U.S. dialysis market size.

In terms of the competitive landscape, dialysis market in North America boasts of presence of companies like Baxter, B. Braun, DaVita, Medtronic and Rogosin Institute among others. In line with this, the report includes required details on sales spectrum of each of these enterprises, their market tactics to maintain foothold in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. North America Dialysis Market Share, By Type

4.1. Key trends in North America Dialysis, by type

4.2. Hemodialysis

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Peritoneal Dialysis

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. North America Dialysis Market Size, By Products & Services

5.1. Key trends in North America Dialysis, by products & services

5.2. Equipment

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Dialysis machines

5.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.3. Water treatment system

5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

5.2.4. Others

5.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

5.3. Consumables

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Dialyzers

5.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

5.3.3. Catheters

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

5.3.4. Access products

5.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

5.3.5. Concentrates

5.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

5.3.6. Others

5.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

5.4. Services

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2014-2025 (USD Million)

