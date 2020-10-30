North America Disposable Thermometer Market Size to Expand at Over 5% CAGR through 2026

The research report on North America Disposable Thermometer Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors. As per the report, North America Disposable Thermometer Market size crossed USD 32.5 million in 2019 and is likely to reach USD 112 Mn by 2026, growing at an expected CAGR of 5.9% over 2020-2026. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the North America Disposable Thermometer Market is characterized by. The market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of Target Area, Type, End-Use, regions, and competitive landscape.

Mercury thermometer segment held substantial revenue share in 2019 and is estimated to witness 5.2% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. The major factor boosting the market growth are the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, wherein measuring body temperature is the main diagnosis that requires accurate measurement. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions, approximately 1,500 patients are diagnosed with malaria each year in U.S. The major symptoms of malaria include fever, cold and headache, therefore with an increasing prevalence of such diseases, the demand will drive the segmental growth.

The overall North America Disposable Thermometer Market is diversified into various regions and economies including rrrr and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

Canada disposable thermometer market is estimated to expand by more than 6.5% CAGR during the forecast years. According to Government of Canada report, as of 18th May 2020, approximately 77,002 patients are infected from coronavirus in Canada. Hence, indicating the increased requirement of thermometers in this region. Additionally, government initiatives regarding the use thermometers during the COVID-19 outbreak will further increase the demand of disposable thermometer and thus, fostering the industry growth.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, North America Disposable Thermometer Market is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like 3M Company, Medline Industries, GF Health Products and Advanced Meditech Internationals among others. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

