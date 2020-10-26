North America Electric Submersible Pump Market Size to Expand at Over 6% CAGR through 2026

The research document drafted on North America Electric Submersible Pump Market provides an in-depth analysis on this industry with accurate details pertaining to its overall foothold in the global landscape and its application across major end-user industries and sectors.

North America electric submersible pump industry, as per the given report, is predicted to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period 2020-2026. The report also envelops crucial information on the current market scenario, emerging technologies, expansive competitive landscape, industry strategies, future growth predictions, and market segmentations.

It also offers an idea about vivid factors that would potentially drive the expansion of this industry over the stipulated time period, along with providing details of the ongoing trends that the industry is characterized by. The North American electric submersible pump market has aptly been divided on basis of industry, well, operation, regional, and competitive landscape.

Diminishing water resources along with excessive digging of borewells for ground water extraction will facilitate the demand for agricultural submersible pumps. The units are deployed in large scale irrigation projects, kitchen gardens and farms. Some of the key specifications that include stainless steel design, wear & abrasion resistance and wide voltage range make them feasible compared to other available alternatives.

According to the analysis, the electric submersible pump market in North America is diversified into regions and its analysis has been briefly addressed in the document. The report incorporates a study on various parameters contributing towards the growth of regional markets, along with the ongoing growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

Growing investments toward upstream oil & gas activities favored by recovering crude oil prices will drive the market size. As per IEA, in 2019, the global upstream investments reached over USD 505 billion, that increased by 6% compared to previous year. In addition, the spending toward shale is expected to remain dynamic accounting for over 20% of the total investments. Furthermore, commencement of several offshore O&G production projects along with new hydrocarbon discoveries across the Gulf of Mexico will complement the industry landscape.

The North America electric submersible pump market is highly concentrated and claims presence of vivid companies including Borets, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Wilo SE, Weatherford, General Electric, Atlas Copco, Ebara, Sulzer, Crompton Greaves, Grundfos Holding, Novomet-Perm, Flowserve Corporation and Tsurumi Manufacturing. The research report lays emphasis on the sales spectrum of each of these companies, their strategies to maintain the foothold in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the global ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. North America Electric Submersible Pump Market, By Industry

4.1. North America home standby gensets market by industry, 2019 & 2026

4.2. Oil and Gas

4.2.1. North America market from oil and gas, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2. North America market from oil and gas, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3. Onshore

4.2.3.1. North America market from onshore, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3.2. North America market from onshore, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4. Offshore

4.2.4.1. North America market from offshore, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.2. North America market from offshore, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Sewage and wastewater

4.3.1. North America market from sewage and wastewater, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2. North America market from sewage and wastewater, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.3.3. Borewell

4.3.3.1. North America market from borewell, 2015 – 2026

4.3.3.2. North America market from borewell, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.3.4. Open-well

4.3.4.1. North America market from open-well, 2015 – 2026

4.3.4.2. North America market from open-well, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.4. Agriculture

4.4.1. North America market from agriculture, 2015 – 2026

4.4.2. North America market from agriculture, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.4.3. Borewell

4.4.3.1. North America market from borewell, 2015 – 2026

4.4.3.2. North America market from borewell, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.4.4. Open-well

4.4.4.1. North America market from open-well, 2015 – 2026

4.4.4.2. North America market from open-well, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.5. Building services

4.5.1. North America market from building services, 2015 – 2026

4.5.2. North America market from building services, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.5.3. Borewell

4.5.3.1. North America market from borewell, 2015 – 2026

4.5.3.2. North America market from borewell, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.5.4. Open-well

4.5.4.1. North America market from open-well, 2015 – 2026

4.5.4.2. North America market from open-well, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.6. Others

4.6.1. North America market from others, 2015 – 2026

4.6.2. North America market from others, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.6.3. Borewell

4.6.3.1. North America market from borewell, 2015 – 2026

4.6.3.2. North America market from borewell, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.6.4. Open-well

4.6.4.1. North America market from open-well, 2015 – 2026

4.6.4.2. North America market from open-well, by country, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 5. North America Electric Submersible Pump Market, By Well

5.1. North America electric submersible pump market share by well, 2019 & 2026

5.2. Borewell

5.2.1. North America market from borewell, 2015 – 2026

5.2.2. North America market from borewell, by country, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Open-well

5.3.1. North America market from open-well, 2015 – 2026

5.3.2. North America market from open-well, by country, 2015 – 2026

