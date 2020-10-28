North America & Europe Leaf Blower Market Share Research By Applications, Regions Industry Forecast To 2025

Increasing garden and lawn area in the North America is likely to drive North America & Europe leaf blower market during the forecast timespan. Warmer weather in the Northern U.S. states coupled with rising usage of advanced gardening equipment is likely to propel product demand in the region over the forecast period. In addition, growing lawn care industry in Canada shall boost the North America & Europe leaf blower demand in the coming years. According to the Statistics Canada, lawn care industry in the country were valued at over USD 2 billion in 2018 and around 11% of the people, above 30 spend their time in working in the lawn. Moreover, nearly 75% population in the country has lawns at their residence due to which product demand in Canada is growing with a healthy CAGR from past few years. However, heavy noise generated by the product while operating may hamper its demand over the forecast period.

Electric leaf blower was the largest product segment in 2018 and accounted for over 70% share in the same year. This can be attributed to increasing fuel prices and environmental awareness in North America & Europe which shall propel the electric product demand during the forecast timespan. Cordless electric leaf blower demand is expected to grow with a highest CAGR in coming years due to easy handling and high mobility of the product type. By mobility, handheld product demand shall grow with a CAGR of over 4% in near future. Product properties such as convenience to operate, no fumes emission is likely to promote product demand in the region during the forecast duration.

Product demand in residential lawns and gardens is projected to grow with a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast timespan. Increasing residential lawn & garden area in North America shall fuel the product demand in near future. Large middleclass population leisured men and women working in office jobs look at gardening as a moral and physical outlet. Furthermore, increasing trend of backyard beautification expected to have positive impact on product demand in years to follow. Warehouse center distribution channels accounted for major market share close to 60% in 2018 and is likely to grow with highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. This can be attributed to the low product prices due to limited operation & distribution cost compared to other distribution channels. Moreover, availability of the different product varieties at one place shall fuel product demand by warehouse and home center during the forecast period.

Europe leaf blower generated over USD 250 million revenue in 2018 and is projected to grow with a CAGR 4.7% in next few years. Europeans are the inventor of lawns and people in this region spend lot of time in having and maintaining the lawns. Countries in the region such as UK and Germany spend massive amounts on gardening and lawn. Growth in commercial and residential lawns in these countries is expected to spur the product demand over the forecast period.

Many multinational and regional companies are having their presence in the North America & Europe leaf blower market. Some major participants in the industry market include Honda, The Toro Company, Makita Tools Corporation, Stanley Black+Decker, Greenworks Tools, Earthwise, Ryobi Tools, Remington Power Tools, WORX, and Emak S.p.A.

