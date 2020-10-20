North America Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market Revenue to Exceed USD 3.5 Billion by 2026

The market analysis on North America Field Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) Market offers a holistic view on the overall industry with all required details regarding its overall foothold in the global ecosystem along with its applications in vivid end-user sectors.

According to the given report, North America field programmable gate array industry reached a valuation of USD 1.5 billion in 2019 and is likely to surpass USD 3.5 billion over 2020-2026, increasing at a rate of 11%. It includes important information on the current market situation, evolving technologies, robust competitive landscape, industry strategies, future growth opportunities, and market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also delivers a summary of vivid factors that are expected to drive the overall industry along with including information of the ongoing trends touted to propel the market in the upcoming years. As per the report, the North America field programmable gate array market has been fragmented into various segments spanning process technology, configuration, application, architecture, regional, and competitive landscape.

The automotive application segment North America market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The rising demand to implement ADAS and infotainment systems in vehicles is escalating the adoption of FPGAs in the region. The integration of FPGA in automotive electronics offers advanced safety, high-speed data processing, core data acquisition, and enhanced display functions.

The overall North American field programmable gate array market has been diversified into different regions and geographies including U.S., Canada and its foolproof analysis has been drafted in the given research report. More so, it also consists of elaborative details on the factors promoting the growth of these regional market over the mentioned time frame, along with addressing the growth opportunities for myriad market players, technologies being massively used across these regions, stringent and favorable governmental reforms, and others.

The key players in the market are focusing on continuous R&D activities and view product development & innovation as a lucrative path for market expansion. For instance, in August 2019, Intel Corporation launched the AGILEX family of FPGAs based on 10nm process technology.

The field programmable gate array market in North America boasts of the presence of top-notch companies that are operating this terrain and their individual market shares, company profiles, individual positions, accomplishments, and stance in the global ecosystem have been briefly cited in the study.

Some of the key players in the North America FPGA market are GOWIN Semiconductor Corporation, Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Intel Corporation, Xilinx, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, and Microchip Technology.

