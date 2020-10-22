North America Fitness Equipment Market Size to Expand at Over 3% CAGR through 2026

The market study on North America Fitness Equipment Market offers foolproof analysis on the industry with critical data regarding its foothold in the global industry along with laying emphasis on its applications across myriad end-user sectors.

According to the study, North America fitness equipment industry registered a revenue share of USD 5 billion in 2019 and is projected to record USD 6 billion by 2026, in terms of revenue, while increasing at an anticipated growth rate of 3% during 2020-2026. Additionally, the study also boasts of vital information on the current market scenario, advancing technologies, expansive competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

The research report describes the factors that carry the ability potentially drive the growth curve of the overall industry over the foreseeable time period, along with focusing on intricate details of the ongoing trends that the North America fitness equipment industry is characterized by. The North American fitness equipment market, as per given report, is bifurcated on basis of end-use, equipment, regions, and competitive landscape.

The demand for robust strength training equipment for bone health and enhanced joint flexibility will support North America fitness equipment market growth. The American Heart Association recommends strength training at least twice a week. Strength equipment enables to increase bone density and reduces the risk of fractures. It also helps to maintain flexibility in joints and reduce the symptoms of arthritis. Several companies are launching enhanced strength training equipment to enhance their product landscape. In March 2018, Matrix Fitness launched a training console that offers a guided training experience and facilitates strength training for new learners.

The overall North America fitness equipment market is diversified into various geographies. A complete analysis if the has been enclosed in the report as well. It includes the factors that are currently supporting the growth of regional markets. Additionally, it also consists of details of trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

The growing trend of health club memberships in the U.S. will surge the demand for high-quality fitness equipment. According to IHRSA, gym memberships surpassed 62 million in 2018, an increase of 2.6% from the statistics in 2017. Gym memberships ensure a consistent exercise routine, ensuring enhanced fitness. Several fitness centers also offer discounts on memberships to maintain long-term contracts with new customers and retain the existing consumers. The rise in the number of memberships will encourage health club owners to equip their facilities with high-end machines, boosting fitness equipment market growth.

Based on the competitive landscape, fitness equipment market in North America is highly consolidated and includes mention of top-notch companies operating in the market like Technogym S.p.A., Icon Health & Fitness Inc., Johnson Health Tech, Fitness EM LLC., Amer Sports Corporation, Nautilus Inc., Torque Fitness, and True Fitness. The document envelops information on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, along with their position in the overall ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. North America Fitness Equipment Market Share, by Equipment, 2020-2026

Cardiovascular Elliptical machines Treadmills Exercise bikes Climbers Others

Strength training Weightlifting Weights Barbells & ladders Extension machines Power racks Others

Others

Chapter 5. North America Fitness Equipment Market Size, by End-Use, 2020-2026

Home

Health clubs

Office

Hotels

