North America Flat Glass Market: Global Growth Manufacturers, Major Application Analysis & Forecast To 2024

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report Has Added A New Report On North America Flat Glass Market That Provides A Comprehensive Review Of This Industry With Respect To The Driving Forces Influencing The Market Size. Comprising The Current And Future Trends Defining The Dynamics Of This Industry Vertical, This Report Also Incorporates The Regional Landscape Of North America Flat Glass Market In Tandem With Its Competitive Terrain.

Rising environmental concerns regarding waste management along with recyclability of glass promoting its use in construction and automotive industries will promote North America flat glass market growth. The product is manufactured in flat form without any methodology used in the production process. Growing green building concept along with increased product usage in cabinet closure, furniture, solar cells and table tops will enhance product demand.A North America Flat Glass MarketA estimated to exceedA USD 12.5 billionA by 2024.

Flourishing construction industry owing to increasing investments and rising construction & renovation expenditure is likely to drive North America flat glass market. Increased product usage in automotive windshields, side and rear windows for aesthetic look and appearance along with effective insulation for pleasurable driving may drive regional industry growth.

North America tempered glass market size may account for 5.5% by the end of forecast period. Increasing investments in commercial and residential construction projects along growing safety concerns is likely to drive product demand. The product has exceptional hardness characteristics due to which it is used in building structures & home applications including shelves, table tops, partitions and shower enclosures, which in turn will stimulate flat glass market demand.

Canada flat glass market size from automotive application may surpass USD 320 million by 2024. Rapid urbanization along with rise in automobile consumption and production along with vehicle safety and lightweight properties will stimulate product penetration over the forecast timeframe Rise in consumer spending for lightweight automobile to reduce carbon emissions growth along with increased product usage in manufacturing windows and backlights will stimulate product demand.

North America flat glass market share is highly fragmented with key companies inclusive of Guardian Group, Xinyi Auto Glass, Dillmeier Glass Company and Oldcastle Building Envelope. Companies are now focusing on innovative strategies to obtain competitive edge.

