North America Genetic Testing Market Revenue Growth Predicted at 10% through 2026

The research document drafted on North America Genetic Testing Market provides an in-depth analysis on this industry with accurate details pertaining to its overall foothold in the global landscape and its application across major end-user industries and sectors.

North America genetic testing market, as per the given report, recorded a valuation of USD 7.5 billion in 2019, and is likely to exceed USD 15 billion by 2026, exhibiting a growth rate of 10.6%. The report also envelops crucial information on the current market scenario, emerging technologies, expansive competitive landscape, industry strategies, future growth predictions, and market segmentations.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1330/sample

It also offers an idea about vivid factors that would potentially drive the expansion of this industry over the stipulated time period, along with providing details of the ongoing trends that the North American genetic testing industry is characterized by. The North America genetic testing market has aptly been divided on basis of test type, application, regional, and competitive landscape.

Predictive testing segment held substantial revenue share in 2019 and is estimated to witness around 9.5% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. Predictive testing involves detection of gene mutations associated with genetic disorders after birth or later in life. Usually, this test type of testing provides insights about hereditary disorders such as cystic fibrosis, hemochromatosis, alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell anemia and others. The early detection has helped the patient to make quick decision about medical treatment. The procedure helps to reduce genetic disease risk thus will further augment the segmental growth.

According to the analysis, the genetic testing market in North America is diversified into U.S., Canada and its analysis has been briefly addressed in the document. The report incorporates a study on various parameters contributing towards the growth of regional markets, along with the ongoing growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

Canada genetic testing market is estimated to experience around 9.0% CAGR during the forecasting years. According to the Canadian Cancer Society, around 220,400 cases of cancer are estimated in Canada in 2019. The country is working on providing reimbursement policies and spreading awareness about genetic testing. The testing would help patients for proper treatment and increasing healthcare expenditure will prove beneficial for the Canada genetic testing industry growth.

The North America genetic testing Market is highly concentrated and claims presence of vivid companies including Acumed LLC, CONMED Corporation, DePuy Synthes, Integra LifeScience Holdings Corporation, and Stryker Corporation, among others. The research report lays emphasis on the sales spectrum of each of these companies, their strategies to maintain the foothold in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the global ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. North America Genetic Testing Market Share, By Test Type

4.1. Key trends in North America genetic testing, by test type

4.2. Predictive testing

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Carrier testing

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Prenatal and Newborn Testing

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Diagnostic Testing

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6. Pharmacogenomic testing

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.7. Nutrigenomics

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. North America Genetic Testing Market Size, By Application

5.1. Key trends in North America genetic testing, by Application

5.2. Cancer

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Genetic diseases

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Cardiovascular diseases

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Browse key industry insights along with Full TOC @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1330/north-america-genetic-testing-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

Contact Us:

Parikhit B.

Corporate sales,

Graphical Research

Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com

Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com