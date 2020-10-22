North America Hand Sanitizer Market Growth Predicted at -1.1% through 2026

The research document drafted on North America Hand Sanitizer Market provides an in-depth analysis on this industry with accurate details pertaining to its overall foothold in the global landscape and its application across major end-user industries and sectors.

North America hand sanitizer industry, as per the given report, recorded a valuation of USD 481.3 million in 2019, and is likely to exceed USD 1471 Million by 2026, exhibiting a growth rate of -1.1%. The report also envelops crucial information on the current market scenario, emerging technologies, expansive competitive landscape, industry strategies, future growth predictions, and market segmentations.

It also offers an idea about vivid factors that would potentially drive the expansion of this industry over the stipulated time period, along with providing details of the ongoing trends that the North America hand sanitizer industry is characterized by. The North America hand sanitizer market has aptly been divided on basis of type, composition, distribution channel, regional, and competitive landscape.

Based on the composition, the North America Hand Sanitizer Market Share is classified into alcohol-based sanitizer and alcohol-free sanitizer. Amongst them, the alcohol-based sanitizer segment held over 92% market share in 2019. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer have been the recommended by prominent health organizations such as WHO, FDA and CDC owing to its effectiveness. Alcohol based sanitizer have the capability of reducing about 97% of bacteria, that surge the segment demand.

According to the analysis, the North American hand sanitizer market is diversified into U.S., Canada and its analysis has been briefly addressed in the document. The report incorporates a study on various parameters contributing towards the growth of regional markets, along with the ongoing growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

The U.S. hand sanitizer market size is projected to experience around USD 451 million in 2019. Increasing awareness regarding wellness and health among population in the U.S. will propel the market growth. Willingness of consumers to spend on hygiene products and personal care will augment the market growth. Increasing government initiatives to enhance the production of hand sanitizer and maintain efficient supply chain will foster the industry growth. Presence of prominent manufacturers of hand sanitizer in the U.S. will positively impact the U.S. hand sanitizer market growth.

The hand sanitizer market in North America is highly concentrated and claims presence of vivid companies including cccc. The research report lays emphasis on the sales spectrum of each of these companies, their strategies to maintain the foothold in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the global ecosystem.

