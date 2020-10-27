North America Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market Size to Expand at Over 11% CAGR through 2026

The market analysis on North America Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market offers a holistic view on the overall industry with all required details regarding its overall foothold in the global ecosystem along with its applications in vivid end-user sectors.

According to the given report, North America healthcare revenue cycle management industry reached a valuation of USD 23 billion in 2019 and is likely to surpass USD 48 billion over 2020-2026, increasing at a rate of 11%. It includes important information on the current market situation, evolving technologies, robust competitive landscape, industry strategies, future growth opportunities, and market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also delivers a summary of vivid factors that are expected to drive the overall industry along with including information of the ongoing trends touted to propel the market in the upcoming years. As per the report, the North America healthcare revenue cycle management market has been fragmented into various segments spanning fuction, end-use, product, deployment, regional, and competitive landscape.

By product, the North America healthcare revenue cycle management market is bifurcated into standalone and integrated. Standalone healthcare revenue cycle management market was valued at over USD 2.6 billion in 2019. The advantages of standalone solutions such as claim settlement process management and payment collection optimization will foster the segment growth. Standalone solutions also help to curtail the overall expenditure and streamlines the financial data that supports efficient revenue cycle management.

The overall North American healthcare revenue cycle management market has been diversified into different regions and geographies including U.S., Canada and its foolproof analysis has been drafted in the given research report. More so, it also consists of elaborative details on the factors promoting the growth of these regional market over the mentioned time frame, along with addressing the growth opportunities for myriad market players, technologies being massively used across these regions, stringent and favorable governmental reforms, and others.

The Canada healthcare revenue cycle management market accounted for around 10% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. Canada healthcare revenue cycle management business is forecasted to follow U.S. Healthcare expenditure in Canada is constantly growing and the trend is expected to remain same. Additionally, rising number of healthcare service providers and growing adoption of advanced medical billing solutions in Canada will foster the country growth.

The healthcare revenue cycle management market in North America boasts of the presence of top-notch companies that are operating this terrain and their individual market shares, company profiles, individual positions, accomplishments, and stance in the global ecosystem have been briefly cited in the study.

Some of the eminent market players in North America healthcare revenue cycle management market include R1 RCM, AGS Health, Allscripts Healthcare, Athenahealth, CareCloud Corporation (MTBC), Cerner Corporation, Conifer Health Solutions, Change Healthcare, Experian Information Solutions, Formativ Health, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Kareo, McKesson Corporation, Medical Information Technology, Advisory Board (OptumInsight), and SSI Group, among other industry participants. These market players are undertaking strategies such as mergers and partnerships to expand their market presence. For instance, in January 2020, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions extended their partnership with PIH Health. The partnership allowed both the companies to drive comprehensive care for the patients and to expand their customer base.

