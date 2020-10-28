North America Immunohematology Market Size to Surpass USD 1084.5 Million by 2026

The market analysis on North America Immunohematology Market offers a holistic view on the overall industry with all required details regarding its overall foothold in the global ecosystem along with its applications in vivid end-user sectors.

According to the given report, North America immunohematology industry is anticipated to register substantial gains over the coming years 2020-2026. It includes important information on the current market situation, evolving technologies, robust competitive landscape, industry strategies, future growth opportunities, and market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also delivers a summary of vivid factors that are expected to drive the overall industry along with including information of the ongoing trends touted to propel the market in the upcoming years. As per the report, the North America immunohematology market has been fragmented into various segments spanning technology, product, end-use, regional, and competitive landscape.

Gel cards is forecasted to proceed at 6.0% CAGR during the study period. Gel cards have many advantages over saline tubes such as they are more sensitive, less time consuming, fully recordable and more stable for long time periods. Additionally, gel cards are frequently utilized for identifying potentially significant antibodies. Thus, owing to such advantages, gel card segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The overall North American immunohematology market has been diversified into different regions and geographies including U.S., Canada and its foolproof analysis has been drafted in the given research report. More so, it also consists of elaborative details on the factors promoting the growth of these regional market over the mentioned time frame, along with addressing the growth opportunities for myriad market players, technologies being massively used across these regions, stringent and favorable governmental reforms, and others.

North America immunohematology market was led by U.S. market and is estimated to show a positive trend throughout the analysis period. Canada immunohematology is forecasted to follow the U.S. immunohematology market progressing at 5.8% CAGR during the study period. This is due to the increased healthcare spending by Canada and the increasing geriatric population. For instance, as of 2017 Canada spent around 11.5% of the total GDP on healthcare sector.

The immunohematology market in North America boasts of the presence of top-notch companies that are operating this terrain and their individual market shares, company profiles, individual positions, accomplishments, and stance in the global ecosystem have been briefly cited in the study.

Major market players in North America immunohematology market are Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Beckman Coulter, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Hologic among others.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. North America Immunohematology Market, By Product

4.1. Key trends in North America Immunohematology, by product

4.2. Analyzers

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Reagents

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. North America Immunohematology Market, By Technology

5.1. Key trends in North America Immunohematology, by application

5.2. Biochips

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Gel cards

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Microplates

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Polymerase chain reaction

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.6. Erythrocyte-magnetized technology (EMT)

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

