North America Intensive Care Beds Market Revenue to Surpass USD 1 Billion by 2026

The market study on North America Intensive Care Beds Market offers foolproof analysis on the industry with critical data regarding its foothold in the global industry along with laying emphasis on its applications across myriad end-user sectors.

According to the study, North America intensive care beds industry registered a revenue share of USD 543.2 million in 2019 and is projected to record USD 1 billion by the end of 2026, in terms of revenue, while increasing at an anticipated growth rate of 2.5% during 2020-2026. Additionally, the study also boasts of vital information on the current market scenario, advancing technologies, expansive competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

The research report describes the factors that carry the ability potentially drive the growth curve of the overall industry over the foreseeable time period, along with focusing on intricate details of the ongoing trends that the North America intensive care beds industry is characterized by. The North American intensive care beds market, as per given report, is bifurcated on basis of application, product, end-use, regions, and competitive landscape.

Electric bed segment held substantial revenue share in 2019 and is estimated to witness around 3.3% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. Increasing adoption of these beds among hospitals is due to several advantages such as better assistance in shifting patients and improvement in blood circulation. Furthermore, the technologically advanced electric beds can be adjusted by a remote control that enable patient to determine the best position. Hence, owing to these advantages the market will witness an upsurge in the production of electric beds that in turn will propel the overall market growth positively.

The overall North America intensive care beds market is diversified into various geographies such as U.S., Canada. A complete analysis if the has been enclosed in the report as well. It includes the factors that are currently supporting the growth of regional markets. Additionally, it also consists of details of trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

U.S. intensive care beds market is estimated to witness around 2.4% CAGR during the forthcoming years. The rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country that has increased the number of hospital admissions propels the demand for the intensive care beds. According to a survey conducted in the U.S., more than 100,000 ICU beds were reported in 2018, however, due to rising covid-19 population in the country the healthcare providers are focusing on increasing the ICU capacity of beds to fight against this pandemic disease. Hence, owing to these factors the market will witness a substantial growth in the country.

Based on the competitive landscape, intensive care beds market in North America is highly consolidated and includes mention of top-notch companies operating in the market like Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Invacare Corporation, LINET, Medline Industries, Narang Medical Limited and others. The document envelops information on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, along with their position in the overall ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. North America Intensive Care Beds Market Value, By Product

4.1. Key trends in North America intensive care beds, by Product

4.2. Electric Beds

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

4.3. Manual Beds

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

4.4. Other Beds

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

Chapter 5. North America Intensive Care Beds Market Growth, By Application

5.1. Key trends in North America intensive care beds, by application

5.2. General ICUs

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

5.3. Specialized ICUs

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

5.4. Pediatric and Neonatal ICUs

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (Units)

