North America Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market To Generate Strong Revenue and Competitive Analysis

Top Leading Companies Tesla, Snam SPA, Umicore, Tes – Amm India Pvt. Ltd., Raw Materials Company, Recupyl, innovative battery recycling, Global Technology Systems, Inc., ACCUREC Recycling GmbH, AKKUSER OY & DIGITOIMISTO ROI, American Manganese Inc., Battery Recycling Made Easy, Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd., Interstate Batteries, LI-CYCLE CORP., Lithion Recycling, Neometals Ltd, OnTo Technology, LLC., Retriev Technologies, SITRASA, Storage Battery Systems, LLC among others.

North America Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market Analysis:

Lithium-ion battery recycling is referred to be the less toxic batteries which are easy to recycle and reuse. With the growing use of lithium ion batteries in various consumer products the danger of explosion and their disposal has become tough. In order to prevent such disasters, it is quite necessary to recycle the lithium ion batteries. Recycling of lithium ion batteries can be done through various technological procedures such as hydrometallurgical process, pyro-metallurgy process and other mechanical processes. The vast growing applications of lithium ion batteries in the end-use industries such as power generation, automotive, marine, etc. are boosting the market for lithium ion battery recycling globally.

North America lithium-ion battery recycling market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Segmentation: North America Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market

North America lithium-ion battery recycling market is segmented into three notable segments which are chemistry, technology and end-user.

On the basis of chemistry, the market is segmented into Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LI-CO), Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA), Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium-Manganese Oxide Spinal (LMO) and Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LI-TO).

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into hydrometallurgical process, pyrometallurgy process, mechanical process and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into automotive, power, industrial, marine and others.

