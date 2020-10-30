North America Mechanical Ventilators Market Revenue to Surpass USD 500 Million by 2026

The market study on North America Mechanical Ventilators Market provides detailed analysis on this industry including substantial details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and applications across myriad end-user industries.

According to this report, the North America mechanical ventilators industry was valued at USD 776.3 million in 2019 and is further projected to record a valuation of USD 500 Million by 2026 while depicting a growth rate of -28.4% over 2020-2026. In line with this, the study also constitutes of crucial information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widespread competitive landscape, strategies undertaken by market rivals, prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, details regarding growth rendering factors and ongoing technological trends that are expected to drive the overall North American mechanical ventilators industry have also been accurately drafted in the research report. The North America mechanical ventilators market has been potentially fragmented based on mode, interface, ventilator type, product, application, end-use, regions, and competitive landscape, whose in-depth study has also been covered in the report.

Adult ventilators segment held the largest revenue in 2019 and was valued at USD 692.2 million. This is owing to the growing geriatric population base prone to several chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, respiratory ailments among others. In addition, rising number of corona virus cases among adults is further fueling the demand for mechanical ventilators that in turn is propelling the overall market growth positively in the coming years.

As per the given document, North America mechanical ventilators market has vividly been diversified into regions including rrrr. The report also includes substantial information on various factors that contribute to the overall market growth, trending growth opportunities, current and predicted CAGRs, technologies being used, robust presence of top-notch companies, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

U.S. mechanical ventilators market held the largest revenue in 2019 and was valued at USD 724.5 million and is projected to witness similar trend during the forthcoming years. The high growth is owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and rapid spread of the disease across the country that led to the increasing number of hospital admissions. According to a survey conducted in the U.S., around 200,000 ventilator units are presently available, however, due to onset of COVID-19 the country can absorb more than 56,000 additional ventilators during the peak of this pandemic. Hence, owing to the rising cases across the country the demand for ventilators is growing with each passing day, thereby propelling the market growth positively and is expected to follow the same trend in the coming years.

The mechanical ventilators market in North America is highly consolidated and claims the presence of prominent companies such as Medtronic, Getinge, Drägerwerk, Hamilton Medical, Philips, ResMed, GE Healthcare and Fisher & Paykel among others. Additionally, the document drafted puts forth details on the sales spectrum of each of these firms, their market tactics to maintain strong foothold in the overall market, individual company profiles and market share, and their stance in the global ecosystem.

