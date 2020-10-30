North America Medical Products Market Revenue to Exceed USD 10.9 Billion by 2026

The research report on North America Medical Products Market offers a comprehensive view of this industry with every crucial detail subject to its overall stance in the global landscape and its applications in myriad sectors.

According to the given report, North America medical products industry registered a remuneration of USD 7.7 billion in 2019, depicting a CAGR of 5%. Additionally, the market analysis document also envelopes pivotal information on the current market scenario, current advancing technologies, huge competitive landscape, future growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Request for a sample of this report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1352/sample

The report also provides insight to distinguished factors that are expected to potentially fuel the growth path of the industry in the upcoming years, along with laying emphasis on minute details of the ongoing trends that the North America medical products, regions, and competitive landscape.

The bathroom assistive products segment was valued at around USD 1.5 billion in 2019. The bathroom assistive products include shower seats, commodes and bathtub seats. These products help disabled and elderly people to access and use bathroom facilities safely for their daily hygiene needs. Strong presence of graying population across North America and rising prevalence of road accidents leading to disabilities are the factors that will propel the segmental growth in the upcoming years. In addition, advent of new technologies related to bathroom assistive products will further boost the North America medical products market growth.

Considering the regional landscape, North American medical products market is diversified into U.S., Canada and its elaborative analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. The report states various factors that have been massively supporting the growth of regional markets along with addressing with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates and market positions, technologies being used, regulatory reforms, and much more.

U.S. medical products market is projected to experience around 4.9% CAGR during the forecast years. According to the recently published statistics by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 61 million adults in the U.S. have some type of disability. Amongst this, around 13.75% of people have mobility disability with serious problems in walking and climbing stairs. Thus, owing to the commonness of disability in the U.S. population, the North America medical products market will witness considerable growth over the forecast timeframe.

In terms of the competitive landscape, medical products market in North America boasts of presence of companies like Invacare Corporation, Cardinal Health, Compass Health Brands, Getinge AB, GF Health Products, Hill-Rom Services and others. In line with this, the report includes required details on sales spectrum of each of these enterprises, their market tactics to maintain foothold in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. North America Medical Products Market Share, By Product

4.1. Key trends in North America medical products, by product

4.2. Wheelchairs

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Manual Wheelchairs

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2.2. Folding Frame Manual Wheelchairs

4.2.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2.3. Rigid Frame Manual Wheelchairs

4.2.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Powered Wheelchairs

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Medical Beds

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Patient Beds

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Examination Beds

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.4. Massage Beds

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.5. Gurney Beds

4.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.6. Others

4.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Walkers

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Double Handed Walkers

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.3. Single Handed Walkers

4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Bathroom Assistive Products

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Commodes

4.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Bathtub Seats

4.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.4. Shower Seats

4.5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.5. Others

4.5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6. Orthopedics

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Cervical Collar Support

4.6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.3. Shoulder Support

4.6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.4. Arm Sling

4.6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.5. Wrist Splint

4.6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.6. Abdominal Binder

4.6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.7. Maternity Belt

4.6.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.8. Elastic Bandages

4.6.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.9. Air Shield Walker

4.6.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.6.10. Knee Support

4.6.10.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. North America Medical Products Market Size, By End-use

5.1. Key trends in North America medical products, by end-use

5.2. Hospitals

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Home Healthcare

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Browse key industry insights along with Full TOC @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1352/north-america-medical-products-market

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

Contact Us:

Parikhit B.

Corporate sales,

Graphical Research

Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com

Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com