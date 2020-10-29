North America Medical Waste Management Market to gain traction by 2026

The market analysis on North America Medical Waste Management Market offers a holistic view on the overall industry with all required details regarding its overall foothold in the global ecosystem along with its applications in vivid end-user sectors.

According to the given report, North America medical waste management industry reached a valuation of USD 3,881.6 million in 2019 and is likely to surpass USD 6.5 billion over 2020-2026, increasing at a rate of 6%. It includes important information on the current market situation, evolving technologies, robust competitive landscape, industry strategies, future growth opportunities, and market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also delivers a summary of vivid factors that are expected to drive the overall industry along with including information of the ongoing trends touted to propel the market in the upcoming years. As per the report, the North America medical waste management market has been fragmented into various segments spanning waste generator, type of waste, service, regional, and competitive landscape.

The hazardous segment held significant revenue share in 2019 and is estimated to witness more than 6.5% CAGR over the analysis timeframe. According to the WHO, human tissue fluids, contaminated supplies along with human tissue fluids are categorized as biohazardous waste. Also, radioactive wastes, sharps, infectious materials, and pathological waste among others are referred to as hazardous waste. Moreover, exposure to hazardous medical waste may cause severe infection, disease, or injury to healthcare professionals and workers that raise the need for accurate and safe medical waste management treatment services. This increasing demand for medical waste management services will drive the market growth over the forecast period.

The overall North American medical waste management market has been diversified into different regions and geographies including U.S., Canada and its foolproof analysis has been drafted in the given research report. More so, it also consists of elaborative details on the factors promoting the growth of these regional market over the mentioned time frame, along with addressing the growth opportunities for myriad market players, technologies being massively used across these regions, stringent and favorable governmental reforms, and others.

Canada medical waste management market is estimated to experience around 4.5% CAGR during the forecast years. According to the data published by the Canadian Cancer Society 2019, nearly 220,400 cases of cancer were estimated in Canada. The increasing number of cases thereby rises the number of visits to the hospitals that eventually leads to higher accumulation of medical waste in the country. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure coupled with rising awareness for safe disposal of medical waste in the country favors market growth.

The medical waste management market in North America boasts of the presence of top-notch companies that are operating this terrain and their individual market shares, company profiles, individual positions, accomplishments, and stance in the global ecosystem have been briefly cited in the study.

Few of the eminent market players operating in the market are Triumvirate Environmental, Veolia, Daniels, US Ecology, Stericycle, Biomedical Waste Solutions, Suez, Sharpsmart, Republic Services, Waste Management, and Clean Harbors

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. North America Medical Waste Management Market Share, By Type of Waste

4.1. Key trends in North America medical waste management, by type of waste

4.2. Hazardous

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Non- hazardous

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. North America Medical Waste Management Market Size, By Service

5.1. Key trends in North America medical waste management, by service

5.2. Collection, transportation & storage services

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Treatment and disposable services

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Incineration

5.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.3. Autoclaving

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.4. Microwaving

5.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3.5. Others

5.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Recycling services

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

