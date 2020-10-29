North America Natural Gas Liquid Market to accrue significant proceeds by 2025

The study on North America Natural Gas Liquid Market provides a complete view on the industry with intricate details subject to its overall stance in the global landscape along with specifying various applications across major end-user sectors.

North America natural gas liquid market, as per the given report, size is predicted to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period 2019-2025. The market report showcases data on the current market situation, evolving technologies, provides details on market rivals, market strategies, future growth prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

Further, the report also puts forth various factors that are potentially driving the revenue graph of the industry over the time, along with offering details of the ongoing trends that the given industry is characterized by.

According to the analysis, North American natural gas liquid industry has been divided into multiple segments including Product, Application, regions, and expansive competitive landscape.

The ethane NGL market is anticipated to witness significant growth due to increasing application of product across petrochemical industry. Rising investments towards the expansion of various refineries will further surge the product demand. Moreover, the growing use of ethane natural gas liquid as a feedstock to generate ethylene, which is a major element in manufacturing plastics, resins and various other commercial products will further propel the product usage significantly.

As per the given document, natural gas liquid industry in North America has been diversified into US, Canada whose comprehensive analysis has been mentioned in the study. It also includes factors and trends that are deemed to promote the growth of regional markets, each region’s individual market share and size, technologies used, governmental laws and regulations, and other factors.

The Canada market is anticipated to grow on account of rising demand of pentane plus across manufacturing and industrial units. Cost efficiency along with regulatory focus to reduce import dependency will substantially increase the NGL consumption over the forecast period. For instance, as per Canadian Energy Research Institute in 2018, the total production of pentanes plus (C 5 +) will increase by 35% from 343 Mbpd in 2018 to 445 Mbpd in 2028.

The natural gas liquid industry in North America is highly fragmented and claims the presence of top-notch companies operating the realm including Eni, Exxon Mobil, Petrobras, Canadian Natural Resources, Gazprom, Inc., Chevron Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, ConocoPhillips, Lukoil, Equinor, Devon Energy, Total and others. Market analysis of this segment highlights details on the sales growth of each of these companies, their strategic initiatives, individual company profiles, market share, and position in the worldwide ecosystem.

