North America Offshore Wind Energy Market revenue is poised to expand at significant CAGR through 2026

The market analysis on North America Offshore Wind Energy Market offers a holistic view on the overall industry with all required details regarding its overall foothold in the global ecosystem along with its applications in vivid end-user sectors.

According to the given report, North America offshore wind energy market is anticipated to register substantial gains over the coming years 2020-2026. It includes important information on the current market situation, evolving technologies, robust competitive landscape, industry strategies, future growth opportunities, and market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also delivers a summary of vivid factors that are expected to drive the overall industry along with including information of the ongoing trends touted to propel the market in the upcoming years. As per the report, the North American offshore wind energy market has been fragmented into various segments spanning component, depth, regional, and competitive landscape.

>2 MW rating turbines will witness growth owing to the developing turbine technologies coupled with growing emphasis toward abstraction of untapped potential of offshore wind energy. Lower emissions, minimal moving parts and compact equipment size are some of the paramount features augmenting the industry outlook. Moreover, introduction of regulatory policies and norms supporting the installation of renewable systems to compensate the consumer demand for electricity will further drive the North America offshore wind energy market growth.

The overall North America offshore wind energy market has been diversified into different regions and geographies and its foolproof analysis has been drafted in the given research report. More so, it also consists of elaborative details on the factors promoting the growth of these regional market over the mentioned time frame, along with addressing the growth opportunities for myriad market players, technologies being massively used across these regions, stringent and favorable governmental reforms, and others.

Several supporting policies for the wind energy generation along with the renewable energy targets by the respective government will drive the product demand in the U.S. The reduced in power generation costs along with the growing number of wind energy projects will further propel the industry growth. According to the American Wind Energy Association, (AWEA) in 219 there were 15 ongoing projects of offshore wind energy, which are expected to generate 25 GW of offshore wind energy. In addition, growing awareness pertaining to environmental impact of conventional energy generation practices coupled with favorable economic outlook will further augment the North America offshore wind energy market

The offshore wind energy market in North America boasts of the presence of top-notch companies that are operating this terrain and their individual market shares, company profiles, individual positions, accomplishments, and stance in the global ecosystem have been briefly cited in the study.

The Companies operating in North America offshore wind energy industry includes Furukawa Electric, Envision Energy, Suzlon, United Power, Global Energy Services, Acciona, Northern Power Systems, MHI-Vestas, Goldwind, Envision Energy, Prysmian Group and many more.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. North America Offshore Wind Energy Market, By Component

4.1. North America offshore wind energy market, by component, 2019 & 2026

4.2. Turbine

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3. Rating

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3.3. < 100 kW

4.2.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3.4. 100 kW to 250 kW

4.2.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3.5. > 250 kW to 500 kW

4.2.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3.6. > 500kW to 1MW

4.2.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3.7. 1 MW to 2 MW

4.2.3.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3.8. > 2 MW

4.2.3.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3.8.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4. Installation

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.3. Floating

4.2.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.3.3. Axis

4.2.4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.3.3.3. Horizontal (HAWTs)

4.2.4.3.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.3.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.3.3.3.3. Up-wind

4.2.4.3.3.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.3.3.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.3.3.3.4. Down-wind

4.2.4.3.3.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.3.3.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.3.3.4. Vertical (VAWTs)

4.2.4.3.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.3.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.3.4. Structure

4.2.4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.3.4.3. Roto module

4.2.4.3.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.3.4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.3.4.4. Nacelle module

4.2.4.3.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.3.4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.3.4.5. Tower module

4.2.4.3.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.3.4.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.4. Fixed

4.2.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.4.3. Axis

4.2.4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.4.3.3. Horizontal (HAWTs)

4.2.4.4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.4.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.4.3.3.3. Up-wind

4.2.4.4.3.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.4.3.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.4.3.4. Down-wind

4.2.4.4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.4.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.4.3.5. Vertical (VAWTs)

4.2.4.4.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.4.3.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.4.4. Structure

4.2.4.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.4.4.3. Roto module

4.2.4.4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.4.4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.4.4.4. Nacelle module

4.2.4.4.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.4.4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.4.4.5. Tower module

4.2.4.4.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.4.4.4.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Support structure

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.3.3. Substructure (Steel)

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.3.4. Foundation

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.3.4.3. Monopile

4.3.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.3.4.4. Jacket

4.3.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.3.5. Others

4.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.4. Electrical infrastructure

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.4.3. Wires & cables

4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.4.4. Substation

4.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.4.5. Others

4.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 5. North America Offshore Wind Energy Market, By Depth

5.1. North America offshore wind energy market by depth, 2019 & 2026

5.2. 0 – 30m

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

5.3. 30 – 50m

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

5.4. > 50m

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

