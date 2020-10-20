North America Pea Proteins Market Revenue to Exceed USD 85 Million by 2026

The market study on North America Pea Proteins Market provides detailed analysis on this industry including substantial details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and applications across myriad end-user industries.

According to this report, the North America pea proteins industry was valued at USD 40 million in 2019 and is further projected to record a valuation of USD 85 Million by 2026 while depicting a growth rate of 10% over 2020-2026. In line with this, the study also constitutes of crucial information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widespread competitive landscape, strategies undertaken by market rivals, prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, details regarding growth rendering factors and ongoing technological trends that are expected to drive the overall North America pea proteins industry have also been accurately drafted in the research report. The North America pea proteins market has been potentially fragmented based on product, application, regions, and competitive landscape, whose in-depth study has also been covered in the report.

North America pea protein concentrates (PPC) market was valued over USD 20 million in 2019. Pea protein concentrates contain relatively less amount of proteins than PPI, and thus find promising applications in protein shakes and smoothies as an additional protein intake. The increasing applications of textured pea proteins as a meat replacer, meat analogue, to enrich meat alternatives with protein and as a replacement for textured soy products is likely to raise product demand.

As per the given document, North American pea proteins market has vividly been diversified into regions including U.S., Canada. The report also includes substantial information on various factors that contribute to the overall market growth, trending growth opportunities, current and predicted CAGRs, technologies being used, robust presence of top-notch companies, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

North America pea proteins market is expected to witness significant gains owing to the numerous benefits such as richness in iron, arginine and branched-chain amino acids, improved muscle growth, feeling of fullness and heart health and lower cholesterol levels. Besides, it is naturally vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and hypoallergenic which may further raise the product demand. Moreover, the increasing intake of pea proteins as a substitute for red meat and processed meat is likely to further promote the market growth.

The pea proteins market in North America is highly consolidated and claims the presence of prominent companies such as Roquette Freres, Cargill, The Scoular Company, Axiom Foods, Inc., Emsland Group, Puris Proteins, LLC, Ingredion, DuPont and A&B Ingredients. Additionally, the document drafted puts forth details on the sales spectrum of each of these firms, their market tactics to maintain strong foothold in the overall market, individual company profiles and market share, and their stance in the global ecosystem.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4 North America Pea Proteins Market Share, By Product

4.1 Market trends

4.2 PPI

4.2.1 Market size from PPI, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Market size from PPI, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3 PPC

4.3.1 Market size from PPC, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.2 Market size from PPC, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3 Textured

4.3.1 Market size from Textured, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.2 Market size from Textured, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Chapter 5 North America Pea Proteins Market Size, By Application

5.1 Market trends

5.2 Meat substitutes

5.2.1 Market size from Meat substitutes applications, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.2 Market size from Meat substitutes applications, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.3 Nutraceuticals

5.3.1 Market size from Nutraceuticals, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.3.2 Market size from Nutraceuticals, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.4 Sports Supplements

5.4.1 Market size from Sports Supplements, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.4.2 Market size from Sports Supplements, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Market size from Others, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.5.2 Market size from Others, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

