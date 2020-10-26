North America Pigments Market to Exceed USD 5 Billion by 2025

The market study on North America Pigments Market provides detailed analysis on this industry including substantial details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and applications across myriad end-user industries.

According to this report, the North America pigments industry is projected to record a valuation of USD 5 billion by 2025. In line with this, the study also constitutes of crucial information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widespread competitive landscape, strategies undertaken by market rivals, prospects, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, details regarding growth rendering factors and ongoing technological trends that are expected to drive the overall North America pigments industry have also been accurately drafted in the research report. The North American pigments market has been potentially fragmented based on application, product, regions, and competitive landscape, whose in-depth study has also been covered in the report.

The organic product segment was the second largest in 2018 in terms of volume and is projected to show the same trend during the assessment period. Organic segment shall exhibit tremendous growth on account of its rising use in paints & coatings, printing inks, rubber and textile industries.

As per the given document, North America pigments market has vividly been diversified into regions including U.S., Canada. The report also includes substantial information on various factors that contribute to the overall market growth, trending growth opportunities, current and predicted CAGRs, technologies being used, robust presence of top-notch companies, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

North America pigments market for paints & coatings was the largest in 2018 closely followed by the plastics application segment. The product is widely used in plastic for UV protection, long service life, attractive colors and fire protection. The burgeoning plastic industry shall positively contribute to the product business growth in the coming years. However, the presence of stringent regulations relating to the use of plastics in North America can act as a major down-side to the market growth during the assessment period. The plastic segment held a market share of over 15% in 2018.

The pigments market in North America is highly consolidated and claims the presence of prominent companies such as Huntsman International LLC, Lanxess AG, BASF SE, Merck Group, Carl Schlenk AG, Pidilite Industries Limited, Clariant AG, DIC Corporation, Cathay Industries Group and Tronox, Inc. Additionally, the document drafted puts forth details on the sales spectrum of each of these firms, their market tactics to maintain strong foothold in the overall market, individual company profiles and market share, and their stance in the global ecosystem.

